TODAY
A Fan Filking Fest event will be held at 7 p.m. today at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Road, North Augusta. Rising sixth to 12th grade students can come create a new song about their favorite movie, TV show or manga using today's hits. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The Civil War Round Table of Augusta will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Goodwill's Snelling Center, 3165 Washington Road, Augusta. The cost to attend is $23 and includes dinner. Dues are $25 per year for individuals or $40 per couple. The guest speaker will be Dr. Cary Mock from the University of South Carolina. His topic will be Weather and the Civil War: An Overview it will spotlight records from period Navy logs. For more information, call Gwen Fulcher Young at 706-736-2909 or visit civilwarroundtableaugustaga.com.
Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence will be held today from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. by the Aiken Women In Black and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America on Whiskey Road across from The Fresh Market in front of Bethlehem Lutheran Church at the entrance to Aiken Estates. Everyone is invited to stand (or sit) with the group. They have signs or you may bring your own, as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Emilie at 586-945-8771, Lynn at 803-226-5546 or Brenda at 803-640-9650.
TUESDAY
The Crosland Park Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Community Resource Center, 1248 Crosland Drive N.E. For more information, email cpna@atlanticbb.net.
Out of this World, an event featuring space-themed science experiments and crafts for families, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
South Carolina Mentor will host a How to Be a Foster Parent information session from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, July 25, at 5140 Woodside Executive Court. For more information, call Belinda at 803-649-3220 x. 2512.
WEDNESDAY
Single, Single Again will meet for line dancing at 6 p.m. Wednesday in St. Mary's cafeteria, 118 York St. For more information, email Carla Noziglia at skipncar@agol.com.
A Seriously Amazing Puppet Show will be performed at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Road, North Augusta, and 2 p.m. at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Stories will be brought to life for rising 5K through fifth graders. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
A splashdown will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Jackson Branch Library, 106 Main St., Jackson. The Jackson Fire Department will provide the water. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
THURSDAY
The North Augusta’s 2019 Music in the Park series will conclude in North Augusta’s Maude Edenfield Park, 495 Brookside Ave., Thursday with Andy Reid and Friends performing classic jazz. The concert is free and will last around an hour.
An interactive viewing of "The Force Awakens," rated PG-13, will be shown at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Rising sixth through 12th graders will be able to use the force during the show. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Space Storytime will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Midland Valley Branch Library, 9 Hillside Road, Langley. This program is for all ages. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The Aiken Toastmasters Club will meet at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at Christ Central, 267 Laurens St. For more information, including meeting times and locations, visit 1355.toastmastersclubs.org.