MONDAY
Escape from Mars, a locked room mystery activity, will be held at 7 p.m. today at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Road, North Augusta. The activity is for rising sixth through 12th graders. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit abbe-lib.org.
TUESDAY
A storytelling and music event will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Sciencetellers, an interactive science and storytelling activity, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the New Ellenton Branch Library, 407 Main St. New Ellenton. The activity is designed for rising 5K to fifth graders. The story will be "Aliens, Escape from Earth." For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
A book club for adults will meet from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. July's book is "My Sister's Keeper" by Jodi Picoult. Those wishing to participate should sign up at the reference desk. For more information, call 803-642-2020 x. 1131.
The CSRA Parkinson Support Group will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the dining room of St. John Towers, 724 Greene St., Augusta. The meeting will be an open discussion. For more information, call Mary Ann Navarro at 706-364-1662.
WEDNESDAY
Sciencetellers, an interactive science and storytelling activity, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Road, North Augusta; and 2 p.m. at the Aiken Community Theatre in the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. The activity is designed for rising 5k to fifth graders. The story will be "Aliens, Escape from Earth." For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
A workshop titled Life by Design will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The workshop will give participants tools to help shift from life by default to a life by design. The workshop is open to those ages 15-21 and is free to attend. Registration is required. Lunch will be served. For more information or to register, call Sarah Michlovitz at 803-641-7630. The registration deadline is Wednesday, July 24.
THURSDAY
A Teen Taskmaster event for rising sixth to 12th graders who have completed the summer program will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Road, North Augusta. Registration is required and is due by Thursday. For more information or to register, visit abbe-lib.org.
A Glow event will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Rising sixth through 12th graders can create glow in the dark art including coasters and lava lamps. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
A Slime and Science Time event for rising 5K to fifth graders will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Midland Valley Branch Library, 9 Hillside Road, Langley. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Sciencetellers, an interactive science and storytelling activity, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Nancy Bonnette Public Library, 204 Park Ave. N.E., Wagener. The activity is designed for rising 5k to fifth graders. The story will be "Aliens, Escape from Earth." For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
PFLAG Aiken will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, 115 Gregg AVe. All are welcome, especially parents, families and friends of LGBTQ persons.
FRIDAY
Force Fridays will be held for rising sixth through 12th graders at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. “Revenge of the Sith," rated PG-13, will be shown at 3 p.m. Friday=. Those attending should bring a snack. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.