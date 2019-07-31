TODAY
A Star Wars Finale event will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Road, North Augusta. The event, for rising 5K to fifth graders, will feature Star Wars crafts and games as well as photos with members of the 501st Legion. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
A Share the Color with Subway activity will be held at noon Wednesday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. A nutrition expert will tell children about smart food choices and kids will make a sandwich. This program is designed for rising 5K to fifth graders. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
THURSDAY
The Aiken Toastmasters Club will meet at 6:45 p.m. Thursday in room 2 of the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. For more information, visit 1355.toastmastersclubs.org.
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Tri-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Tri-Development Center, 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8800.
The Home Builders Association of Aiken County will hold a class reviewing the changes to the 2018 International Residential Code from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday at Designer Builders, 935 Dougherty Road. Andy Barber will facilitate. The code changes go into effect Jan. 1, 2020. The cost is $35 for HBA members and $75 for non-members. Lunch will be provided and reservations are required. For more information or to RSVP, call Kelly Ling at 803-645-9706. For more information, visit aikenbuilders.com.
Coloring for Grownups will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Participants should bring their own coloring pens and pencils. Coloring sheets and refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 803-642-2020 x 1131.
A Nerf Wars event will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Those attending should bring a Nerf gun and ammo. Sneaks and eye protection are encouraged. Registration opens Thursday. For more information or to register, call the circulation desk at 803-642-2020 x. 1131.
The Lower Savannah Council of Governments Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Government Center, 1930 University Parkway. The public is invited to attend. For more information, visit lscog.org.
The Stephen James CSRA Coin Club will meet Thursday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.; the meeting will start at 6:45 p.m. with a short business meeting, door prize drawing, show and tell numismatic presentations and news of upcoming numismatic events. Jim Mullaney will be the speaker. He will give a program titled Currency Quiz Part III. An auction will follow the program. For more information, call 803-645-1769 or email sjcsracoinclub@gmail.com.
Aiken County Parks, Recreation & Tourism will hold an Adult Church Softball Organizational meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Harrison Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Rd., Clearwater. Anyone interested in fielding a church team is welcome. For more information, call 803-593-4698.
The Aiken Center for the Arts will hold an opening reception for its newest exhibits will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the arts center, 122 Laurens St. S.W. The works of basket weaver Kenneth Everett, Aiken artist Ann LeMay, photographer Tad Jones, Joy in the Journey, student work from the Summer Art Camp and the Special Needs Art and Music Camp. For more information, visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
FRIDAY
The Aiken County Historical Museum will hold an opening reception for the Cecil Williams Photography exhibit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the museum, 433 Newberry St. S.W. Williams is famous for his photos of the early Civil Rights movement. The exhibit will run through early October.
SATURDAY
The Federation of Historical Bottle Collectors will hold its 50th anniversary National Show and Expo will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Augusta Marriott at the Convention Center, 2 10th St., Augusta. Tickets are $5. Children ages 15 and younger will be admitted at no charge. For more information, email Bill Baab at riverswamper@comcast.net.
The Chandler Law Firm will sponsor the ninth annual Fit 4 School event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken Family Y, 621 Trolley Line Road, Graniteville. The event will offer free school supplies, free health, vision and hearing screenings, free haircuts, inflatables, music, food and vendors.
The Off the Hook Crochet group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Those attending should bring yarn and a crochet hook. If you're a beginner, somebody will show you tips and pointers to get started. Beginners should RSVP to the reference desk ahead of time by calling 803-642-2020 ext. 1141. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
"The Kid Who Would Be King," rated PG, will be shown from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
SUNDAY
CryDC will hold its Back 2 School Bash at 4 p.m. Sunday at Harrison Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. The event will feature a free school supplies, prizes, giveaways, food and music.