TODAY
The Crosland Park Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. today in the Community Resource Center, 1248 Crosland Drive N.E. For more information, email cpna@atlanticbb.net.
Out of this World, an event featuring space-themed science experiments and crafts for families, will be held at 6:30 p.m. today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
South Carolina Mentor will host a How to Be a Foster Parent information session from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today and Thursday, July 25, at 5140 Woodside Executive Court. For more information, call Belinda at 803-649-3220 x. 2512.
WEDNESDAY
Single, Single Again will meet for line dancing at 6 p.m. Wednesday in St. Mary's cafeteria, 118 York St. For more information, email Carla Noziglia at skipncar@agol.com.
A Seriously Amazing Puppet Show will be performed at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Road, North Augusta, and 2 p.m. at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Stories will be brought to life for rising 5K through fifth graders. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
A splashdown will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Jackson Branch Library, 106 Main St., Jackson. The Jackson Fire Department will provide the water. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
THURSDAY
The North Augusta’s 2019 Music in the Park series will conclude in North Augusta’s Maude Edenfield Park, 495 Brookside Ave., Thursday with Andy Reid and Friends performing classic jazz. The concert is free and will last around an hour.
An interactive viewing of "The Force Awakens," rated PG-13, will be shown at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Rising sixth through 12th graders will be able to use the force during the show. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Space Storytime will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Midland Valley Branch Library, 9 Hillside Road, Langley. This program is for all ages. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The Aiken Toastmasters Club will meet at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at Christ Central, 267 Laurens St. For more information, including meeting times and locations, visit 1355.toastmastersclubs.org.
FRIDAY
Bright Star Theatre will perform an out-of-this world adventure through the solar system at 3 p.m. Friday at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Road, North Augusta. The program is designed for rising 5K to fifth graders. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Force Fridays will be held for rising sixth through 12th graders at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. "Attack of the Clones," rated PG, will be shown at 3 p.m. Friday and "Revenge of the Sith," rated PG-13, will be shown at 3 p.m. Friday, July 26. Those attending should bring a snack. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.