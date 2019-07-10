TODAY
The Wise Outrageous Women and the Red Hats will meet at noon today in the Grille at Cedar Creek, 2475 Club Drive. Swimming will follow lunch. For more information, call Joyce at 803-594-1299. WOW will not meet in August.
A Mission to the Moon activity will be held at 7 p.m. today at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Road, North Augusta. The event is designed for rising 5K to fifth graders and attendees will explore the phases of the moon with cookies. Registration was required by Monday. For more information or to register, call 803-642-7575 ext. 5041 or visit abbe-lib.org.
A Seriously Amazing Puppet Show will be performed at 10 a.m. today at the Jackson Branch Library, 106 Main St., Jackson. Stories will be brought to life for rising 5K through fifth graders. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The exhibition, "Friday Morning Plein Air Artists," will be on display today through Aug. 12 at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. A reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9.
THURSDAY
The North Augusta’s 2019 Music in the Park series will be held in North Augusta’s Maude Edenfield Park, 495 Brookside Ave., each Thursday through July 18 at 7 p.m. The concerts are free and last around an hour. Backline Bluegrass will perform Thursday.
Single, Single Again will meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday at AnShu, 122 Coach Light Way. Reservations are due by today. For more information or to make a reservation, call Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1156 or email Carla Noziglia at skipncar@agol.com. Email reservations are preferred.
A Bad Art event will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Teens rising sixth through 12th grades can show off their great bad art skills by creating masterpieces. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
A Seriously Amazing Puppet Show will be performed at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Nancy Bonnette Public Library, 204 Park Ave. N.E., Wagener. Stories will be brought to life for rising 5K through fifth graders. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
A Teen Taste Test Challenge will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Nancy Bonnette Public Library, 204 Park Ave. N.E., Wagener. Teens rising sixth through 12th grades can earn points by blind tasting different "treats." For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Coloring for Grownups will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Participants should bring their own coloring pens and pencils. Coloring sheets and refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 803-642-2020 ext. 1131.
The artwork of Carol Sue Roberts, a member of the Aiken Artist Guild, will be on display Monday through Aug. 16 at Aiken Art & Frame, 222 Park Ave. S.E. A public reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Family Promise, a national nonprofit and non-denominational organization that helps homeless and low-income families, is bringing a program to Aiken. The organization provides temporary shelter, meals and support services to families without homes. A community meeting is scheduled at First Presbyterian Church, 224 Barnwell Ave. N.W., at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday to raise awareness and provide information on how volunteers can participate in the initiative.
FRIDAY
The Greater Aiken SCORE will hold a workshop titled Grant Writing and Fundraising for Nonprofits from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce, 121 Richland Ave. E. For more information or to register, visit greateraiken.score.org.
Force Fridays will be held for rising sixth through 12th graders at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. "The Phantom Menace," rated PG will be shown at 3 p.m. Friday, July 12. "Attack of the Clones," rated PG, will be shown at 3 p.m. Friday, July 19, and "Revenge of the Sith," rated PG-13, will be shown at 3 p.m. Friday, July 26. Those attending should bring a snack. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The Astronomy Club of Augusta will give a presentation on Boötes and its maverick star at 7 p.m. Friday in the meeting room on the first floor of the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Ron Ferris will be the speaker. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Mended Hearts Chapter No. 294 will meet at 10 a.m. Friday in the Miller Building of Nursing on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Kathy Cumming of Medtronics will be the guest speaker. Her topic will be Life Saving Devices.
SATURDAY
The Aiken Department of Public Safety Police Athletic League and the Aiken High Girls' Basketball team will hold a Girls' Basketball Camp from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 13, at the Aiken High School gym, 449 Rutland Drive. The camp is free. For more information or to register, call Teagan Green at 803-295-9007. Registration is due by Monday, July 8.
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism will hold Touch-A-Truck from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 13, at the Virginia Acres Park soccer fields, 1700 Whiskey Road. Children will be able to explore, climb and sit on bulldozers, police cars, ambulances, army vehicles and more. A spray down from the Aiken Public Safety fire truck will be held, so bathing suits are encouraged. For more information, call the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 803-642-7631.
Cher's Sisters Only Club will hold its annual Camp Be Your Best from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The free one-day camp for girls ages 11-18 will cover money management, health and hygiene, bullying/cyberbullying, marketing, branding, fitness and the importance of an education. For more information, call Margaret Moore at 803-640-6449.
"In the Shadow of the Moon," rated PG, will be shown from 1 to 2:50 p.m. and "The Martian," rated PG-13, will be shown from 3:15 to 5:25 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Mercantile 23 in Ridge Spring will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, July 13. For more information, email mhw542@yahoo.com.
A Game Night will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Living History Park, 218 W. Spring Grove Ave., North Augusta. The cost is $12 and includes games and refreshments. Chicken salad, tuna salad, hot dogs, chili dogs, ice cream, beer and wine will be available. Cheat, Ranter Go Round, Grab Cork, Whist, Hazard, Chuck a Luck Frakle and other games will be available to play. Members of Girl Scout Troop No. 20164 will teach participants how to play. For more information, visit colonialtimes.us.
SUNDAY
The Old Edgefield District Genealogical Society will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14, in the Lynch Building annex of the Tompkins Library, 104 Courthouse Square, Edgefield. The guest speaker will be Andrew "Andy" Pickens Calhoun Jr. His topic will be "My Own Darling Wife: Letters from a Confederate Volunteer.
MONDAY, JULY 15
A Fan Filking Fest event will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, July 15, at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Road, North Augusta. Rising sixth to 12th grade students can come create a new song about their favorite movie, TV show or manga using today's hits. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The Civil War Round Table of Augusta will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Goodwill's Snelling Center, 3165 Washington Road, Augusta. The cost to attend is $23 and includes dinner. Dues are $25 per year for individuals or $40 per couple. The guest speaker will be Dr. Cary Mock from the University of South Carolina. His topic will be Weather and the Civil War: An Overview it will spotlight records from period Navy logs. For more information, call Gwen Fulcher Young at 706-736-2909 or visit civilwarroundtableaugustaga.com.
TUESDAY, JULY 16
The Crosland Park Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, in the Community Resource Center, 1248 Crosland Drive N.E. For more information, email cpna@atlanticbb.net.
Out of this World, an event featuring space-themed science experiments and crafts for families, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
South Carolina Mentor will host a How to Be a Foster Parent information session from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, and Thursday, July 25, at 5140 Woodside Executive Court. For more information, call Belinda at 803-649-3220 x. 2512.