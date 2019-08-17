TODAY
Auditions for Belles Canto, girls grades 8-12, and Bellini, girls grades 4-8, will be held by appointment through Thursday, Aug. 22, for the upcoming fall season. Both groups are directed by Diane Haslam and meet once a week for rehearsal. For more information or to schedule an audition, call 803-270-0542 or email bellescanto@gmail.com
The Aiken Pickledillys will hold its annual indoor pickleball tournament Sept. 5-8. Registration is open for Men's, Women's and Mixed Doubles ages 19 and older for skill levels 3.0-5.0. For more information, visit aikenpickleball.com.
A School Supply Giveaway will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Recreation Center, 917 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. Light refreshments will be served. The event is sponsored by Aiken County Parks, Recreation and Tourism; Serenity Charity Club; Horse Creek Masonic District; and Valley Fair Baptist Church. For more information, call 803-663-6142.
Salsa Night will be held from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday at The Stables Restaurant at Rose Hill, 245 Greenville St. N.W. Karen Aguilar will provide dance instruction and music will be provided by DJ Rick. The cost is $10 per person. For more information, visit rosehillinaiken.com.
The Off the Hook Crochet group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Those attending should bring yarn and a crochet hook. If you're a beginner, somebody will show you tips and pointers to get started. Beginners should RSVP to the reference desk ahead of time by calling 803-642-2020 ext. 1141. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
“Dog's Way Home," rated PG, will be shown from 3 to 4:35 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Aiken Music Fest will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Highfields Event Center, 198 Gaston Road. Possum Jenkins will perform. The cost is $10 per vehicle and those attending are asked to bring folding chairs. Food and drink will be available for purchase. For more information, visit aikenmusicfest.com.
The Brothers and Sisters of Aiken County will hold a Back 2 School Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 132 York St. N.E. The event will feature information booths, vendors and more. For more information, call 803-641-3888.
The Aiken Area MS Self Help Group will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Hope Cole, a speech therapist, will be the guest speaker. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call Pam at 803-645-2093 or visit nationalmssociety.org.
A Clear the Shelter event will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Aiken County Animal Shelter, 333 Wire Road. Adoption fees will be waived for animals at both shelters. For more information, call the county shelter at 803-642-1537 or visit the Aiken SPCA at letlovelive.org.
MONDAY
The Aiken County Democratic Women's Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Room 1 of the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Adair Ford Boroughs, 2020 candidate for South Carolina's 2nd Congressional District, will be the guest speaker.
TUESDAY
The M'Aiken a Difference Lewy Body Dementia Support Group will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the DayBreak Training and Outreach Center, 151 Linden St. S.W. Nancy Martin will be the guest speaker. She will share the latest LBD clinical research as presented by Dr. Daniel Kaufer, associate professor of neurology and psychology at the UNC Memory Disorders Program. For more information, email Nancy Martin, nancy13lbd@gmail.com.
The Mountain Dulcimers of Aiken will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in room 224 of St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. Players of all levels and anyone interested in learning to play are invited. For more information, call Gary Warnock at 803-226-9280 or Tommy Harman at 803-599-8962.
Coffee with a Cop will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Crosland Park Community Resource Center, 1248 Crosland Drive N.E. Join neighbors and police officers for coffee and conversation.
WEDNESDAY
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department's Lunch Bunch Entertainment and Seminar Series will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. A member of the Securities Division/Office of the S.C. Attorney General will be the guest speaker. The topic will be Protecting Your Money. For more information, call 803-642-7630.
THURSDAY
PFLAG Aiken will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, 115 Gregg Ave. All are welcome.
FRIDAY, AUG. 23
The Astronomy Club of Augusta will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, in the new science center auditorium at Augusta University. The guest speaker will be Russel White, a professor at Georgia State. His topic will be Formation & Migration of Giant Planets. Refreshments will be served. Lunar and star observing will be held after the meeting.
A Nerf Wars event will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Those attending should bring a Nerf gun and ammo. Sneaks and eye protection are encouraged. Registration opens Monday, Aug. 1. For more information or to register, call the circulation desk at 803-642-2020 x. 1131.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Aiken Family Y, 621 Trolley Line Road. For more information, visit redcrossblood.org.