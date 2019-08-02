TODAY
The Aiken County Historical Museum will hold an opening reception for the Cecil Williams Photography exhibit from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the museum, 433 Newberry St. S.W. Williams is famous for his photos of the early Civil Rights movement. The exhibit will run through early October.
SATURDAY
The Federation of Historical Bottle Collectors will hold its 50th anniversary National Show and Expo will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Augusta Marriott at the Convention Center, 2 10th St., Augusta. Tickets are $5. Children ages 15 and younger will be admitted at no charge. For more information, email Bill Baab at riverswamper@comcast.net.
The Chandler Law Firm will sponsor the ninth annual Fit 4 School event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken Family Y, 621 Trolley Line Road, Graniteville. The event will offer free school supplies, free health, vision and hearing screenings, free haircuts, inflatables, music, food and vendors.
The Off the Hook Crochet group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Those attending should bring yarn and a crochet hook. If you're a beginner, somebody will show you tips and pointers to get started. Beginners should RSVP to the reference desk ahead of time by calling 803-642-2020 ext. 1141. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
"The Kid Who Would Be King," rated PG, will be shown from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Rural Health Services will hold a Healthcare for the Homeless event from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Gyles Park, 406 Park Ave. The event will offer free dental and health screenings, a community resource fair, hygiene bags, information on housing assistance, clothing and hot meals. For more information, visit ruralhs.org.
SUNDAY
CryDC will hold its Back 2 School Bash at 4 p.m. Sunday at Harrison Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. The event will feature a free school supplies, prizes, giveaways, food and music.