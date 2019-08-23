TODAY
The Astronomy Club of Augusta will meet at 7 p.m. Friday in the new science center auditorium at Augusta University. The guest speaker will be Russel White, a professor at Georgia State. His topic will be Formation & Migration of Giant Planets. Refreshments will be served. Lunar and star observing will be held after the meeting.
A Nerf Wars event will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Those attending should bring a Nerf gun and ammo. Sneaks and eye protection are encouraged. Registration opened Aug. 1. For more information or to register, call the circulation desk at 803-642-2020 x. 1131.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 12:30 to 5 p.m. today at the Aiken Family Y, 621 Trolley Line Road. For more information, visit redcrossblood.org.
SATURDAY
The fourth annual Pineapple Festival will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Baptist Church, 3100 Vaucluse Road. The festival will feature a bake sale, raffle, cake walks, a silent auction for themed baskets, door prizes, children's crafts, face painting, a flea market and more. All proceeds benefit local charities, MBC benevolence and MBC building and grounds fund.
A panel discussion titled Our Prince of Scribes: Writers Remember Pat Conroy will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Jonathan Haupt, Conroy Center executive director, will moderate. William A. Balk Jr., gardening writer; Tim Conroy, poet; Alexia Jones Helsley, historian; and John Warley, novelist; will be on the panel. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Aiken Electric Co-op's Women Involved in Rural Electrification will hold a Princess Pancake Breakfast from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Cumberland Village Clubhouse, 3335 Wise Creek Lane. The event will feature crown decorating, a nail painting station, face painting and photograph and autograph opportunities. The cost is $12 per parent/child and $5 for each additional child. Funds raised will benefit the Busbee Elementary Backpack food program. For more information or to register, visit aiken-electric-cooperative-inc.square.site.
Aiken Arts Alive Open House 2019 will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens St. S.W. The event will feature live entertainment, crafts, activities for children, artist demonstration and more. For more information, visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
Single, Single Again will meet for brunch at 10 a.m. Saturday at IHOP, 180 Aiken Mall Drive. For more information, email Carla Noziglia at skipncar@aol.com.
The Savannah River Ecology Lab will hold Touch an Animal Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Attendees will have the opportunity to touch and learn about a variety of wildlife species including ducks, alligators, tortoises, snakes and more. Admission is free. For more information, call P.J. Perea at 803-725-2647.
The Mountain Dulcimers of Aiken will perform from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. For more information, call Gary Warnock at 803-226-9280 or Tommy Harman at 803-599-8962.
SUNDAY
The Aiken chapter of the American Needlepoint Guild and the Aiken Stichin' Belles chapter of the Emborider's Guild of America will hold a Meet the Artists reception from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry St. S.W. An exhibit featuring needlepoint work by guild members will be on display at the museum through Sept. 15. For more information, call Aiken ANG President Becky Buie at 803-865-2121 or Stichin' Belles Chapter President Eileen Chisari at 347-573-3612.
MONDAY
A group for those interested in playing the ukulele and singing will hold its first meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road. For more information, call Vicki at 803-508-4431 or email vickigibboney@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
A book club for adults will meet from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. August's book is "The Hypnotist's Love Story" by Liane Moriarty. Those wishing to participate should sign up at the reference desk. For more information, call 803-642-2020 x. 1131.
Out of school time homework assistance and tutoring will be offered from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The first session will meet Aug. 27. Assistance will be facilitated by Ms. Coates, adjunct instructor at Aiken Technical College. There is no cost to attend and its open to all grade levels. For more information, call 803-643-2181.
The CSRA Parkinson Support Group will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, in the dining room of St. John Towers, 724 Greene St., Augusta. Aida Von Schirach with Lundbeck will speak and provide an overview of Neurogenic Orthostatic Hypotension. For more information, call Mary Ann Navarro at 706-344-1662.
Bound to Sing, a choir for boys with unchanged voices, will hold auditions from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at First Baptist Church, 120 Chesterfield St. N. The choir is directed by Brandon Ball. Rehearsals start Tuesday, Sept. 3. For more information, email Brandon Ball at bball1@augusta.edu or call Tom Calhoun at 803-522-2908.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 28
THURSDAY, AUG. 29
The Aiken Toastmasters Club will hold a Speech-A-Thon at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Christ Central, 267 Laurens St. For more information, visit 1355.toastmastersclubs.org.