TODAY
PFLAG Aiken will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, 115 Gregg Ave. All are welcome.
The Edgefield Interagency Council will meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the auditorium of Piedmont Technical College, 506 Main St., Edgefield. Christine O'Meara, a community outreach coordinator with the Georgia Cancer Center, will be the guest speaker. Her topic will be vaping and youth.
FRIDAY
The Astronomy Club of Augusta will meet at 7 p.m. Friday in the new science center auditorium at Augusta University. The guest speaker will be Russel White, a professor at Georgia State. His topic will be Formation & Migration of Giant Planets. Refreshments will be served. Lunar and star observing will be held after the meeting.
A Nerf Wars event will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Those attending should bring a Nerf gun and ammo. Sneaks and eye protection are encouraged. Registration opened Aug. 1. For more information or to register, call the circulation desk at 803-642-2020 x. 1131.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Aiken Family Y, 621 Trolley Line Road. For more information, visit redcrossblood.org.
SATURDAY
The fourth annual Pineapple Festival will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Baptist Church, 3100 Vaucluse Road. The festival will feature a bake sale, raffle, cake walks, a silent auction for themed baskets, door prizes, children's crafts, face painting, a flea market and more. All proceeds benefit local charities, MBC benevolence and MBC building and grounds fund.
A panel discussion titled Our Prince of Scribes: Writers Remember Pat Conroy will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Jonathan Haupt, Conroy Center executive director, will moderate. William A. Balk Jr., gardening writer; Tim Conroy, poet; Alexia Jones Helsley, historian; and John Warley, novelist; will be on the panel. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Aiken Electric Co-op's Women Involved in Rural Electrification will hold a Princess Pancake Breakfast from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Cumberland Village Clubhouse, 3335 Wise Creek Lane. The event will feature crown decorating, a nail painting station, face painting and photograph and autograph opportunities. The cost is $12 per parent/child and $5 for each additional child. Funds raised will benefit the Busbee Elementary Backpack food program. For more information or to register, visit aiken-electric-cooperative-inc.square.site.
Aiken Arts Alive Open House 2019 will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens St. S.W. The event will feature live entertainment, crafts, activities for children, artist demonstration and more. For more information, visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
Single, Single Again will meet for brunch at 10 a.m. Saturday at IHOP, 180 Aiken Mall Drive. For more information, email Carla Noziglia at skipncar@aol.com.
The Savannah River Ecology Lab will hold Touch an Animal Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Attendees will have the opportunity to touch and learn about a variety of wildlife species including ducks, alligators, tortoises, snakes and more. Admission is free. For more information, call P.J. Perea at 803-725-2647.