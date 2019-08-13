TODAY
The Aiken Newcomers’ Club will meet today at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. There is no program during the summer meetings. The Community Service Committee will be collecting donations for Christ Central Ministries to provide school supplies. The cost for the luncheon is $15. The club is open to all women in the Aiken area regardless of how long they have lived in the area. To make a reservation or cancel a reservation, call Karen Carmen at 757-593-9013 or email newcomers29803@gmail.com. Reservations or cancellations were due by noon on Aug. 8.
A Silent Library event will be held at 6 p.m. today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Teens will play a wacky game without talking, laughing or yelling to win prizes. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
WEDNESDAY
A Paddington and PJs event will be held from 2 to 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Children will be able to wear pajamas and watch "Paddington," rated PG, from 2 to 3:45 p.m. and "Paddington 2," rated PG, from 4 to 5:45 p.m. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
THURSDAY
The Aiken Toastmasters Club will meet at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at Christ Central, 267 Lauren St. For more information, visit 1355.toastmastersclubs.org.
An information session for those interested in learning or practicing German will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. William Hinton will lead the class. Interest will be gauged to help determine at what level to start the class. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
An Eating Smart, Being Active program will be held from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. Thursday at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield AVe. N.W.. Classes will meet every Thursday through Oct. 17. The class is open to those ages 18 and older, is SNAP eligible and is the primary caregiver of children in their home. Students must attend all classes. The program will include: Quick, simple ways to get fit; how to budget and save food dollars; how to choose grains that are good for you; how to eat and improve your calcium intake; how to choose lean protein options; and guidance on making healthy lifestyle changes. For more information or to register, call 803-643-2181.
SATURDAY
A School Supply Giveaway will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Recreation Center, 917 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. Light refreshments will be served. The event is sponsored by Aiken County Parks, Recreation and Tourism; Serenity Charity Club; Horse Creek Masonic District; and Valley Fair Baptist Church. For more information, call 803-663-6142.
The Off the Hook Crochet group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Those attending should bring yarn and a crochet hook. If you're a beginner, somebody will show you tips and pointers to get started. Beginners should RSVP to the reference desk ahead of time by calling 803-642-2020 ext. 1141. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
“Dog's Way Home," rated PG, will be shown from 3 to 4:35 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.