TODAY
The Federation of Historical Bottle Collectors will hold its 50th anniversary National Show and Expo will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Augusta Marriott at the Convention Center, 2 10th St., Augusta. Tickets are $5. Children ages 15 and younger will be admitted at no charge. For more information, email Bill Baab at riverswamper@comcast.net.
The Chandler Law Firm will sponsor the ninth annual Fit 4 School event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Aiken Family Y, 621 Trolley Line Road, Graniteville. The event will offer free school supplies, free health, vision and hearing screenings, free haircuts, inflatables, music, food and vendors.
The Off the Hook Crochet group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Those attending should bring yarn and a crochet hook. If you're a beginner, somebody will show you tips and pointers to get started. Beginners should RSVP to the reference desk ahead of time by calling 803-642-2020 ext. 1141. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
"The Kid Who Would Be King," rated PG, will be shown from 3 to 5 p.m. today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Rural Health Services will hold a Healthcare for the Homeless event from noon to 5 p.m. today at Gyles Park, 406 Park Ave. The event will offer free dental and health screenings, a community resource fair, hygiene bags, information on housing assistance, clothing and hot meals. For more information, visit ruralhs.org.
SUNDAY
CryDC will hold its Back 2 School Bash at 4 p.m. Sunday at Harrison Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. The event will feature a free school supplies, prizes, giveaways, food and music.
MONDAY
The Aiken Bicycle Advocacy group will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Shane's Rib Shack, 2645 Whiskey Road. Discussions will include group priorities, 501c3 applications and existing plans for improving the city and county. For more information, email Al Clark at slowtwitch2001@hotmail.com.
The Town of Windsor will hold its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the activity building of First Baptist Church of Windsor. For more information, call 803-571-0788.
The Henry Laurens Chapter Sons of the American Revolution will meet at noon Monday at the Golden Corral, 2265 Whiskey Road. Cmpt. Rev. Doug Puckett will be the guest speaker. He will give a talk titled A Nation of Immigrants During the Revolutionary War, Part II. Anyone who is interested is welcome to attend.For more information, email rrjohnsonn4bob@gmail.com.
Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence will be held Monday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. by the Aiken Women In Black and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America on Whiskey Road across from The Fresh Market in front of Bethlehem Lutheran Church at the entrance to Aiken Estates. Everyone is invited to stand (or sit) with the group. They have signs or you may bring your own, as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Emilie at 586-945-8771, Lynn at 803-226-5546 or Brenda at 803-640-9650.
TUESDAY
Single, Single Again will meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday at LongHorn, 2480 Whiskey Road. Reservations are due by Tuesday. For more information or to make a reservation, call Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1156 or email Carla Noziglia at skipncar@aol.com. Email reservations are preferred.
South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation will present Limitless: Evaluating Your Success After High School from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Lessie B. Price Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Participation is open to students ages 16-21, and will provide them an opportunity to learn more about STEM careers; the importance of maintaining and establishing good financial habits; and developing tools to become productive members of society. Attendance is free. Lunch will be served. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, call Unika Milhouse at 803-641-7630.
The 2019 Aiken County Political Forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. S.W. Doors open at 6 p.m. John Brecht, Kay Biermann Brohl, City Council Member Gail Diggs, John Klecker, Mayor Rick Osbon, Jeremy Stevens and Nick Weaver, candidates on the Aug. 13 municipal primary ballot, have confirmed they will be in attendance. Seating is limited. The forum will be moderated by Colin Demarest. For more information, call Diane Daniell at 803-644-2369.
"Mary Queen of Scots," rated R, will be shown from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Aiken Peace will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, 115 Gregg Ave. The featured speaker will be Anna May who will present Hiroshima VOices for Peace. The presentation begins at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
The Mountain Dulcimers of Aiken will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in room 224 of St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. Players of all levels and anyone interested in learning how to play are invited. For more information, call Gary Warnock at 803-226-9280 or Tommy Harman at 803-599-8962.
WEDNESDAY
STAR puppy classes will be offered at 11:15 a.m. beginning Wednesday at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The class will meet on Wednesdays for six weeks. Puppies will learn commands and those who qualify will be eligible for the AKC STAR award at the end of the course. Puppies must be between 10 to 20 weeks old and have two sets of shots. Pre-registration is required, and enrollment must be completed prior to the first class. For more information, call 803-642-7631.
Basic Dog Training classes will be held at 10 a.m. beginning Wednesday at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The class will meet on Wednesdays for six weeks. Dogs will learn basic commands including come, sit, down, stay, wait, stand, etc., and topics will include basic dog care and what to expect from training. Dogs must be 5 months and older, have a current rabies vaccination and be registered with the city if the owner lives within the city limits. Pre-registration is required, and enrollment must be completed prior to the first class. For more information, call 803-642-7631.
A Story Art event will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Children will make art inspired by picture books. Registration opened Monday, July 15. For more information or to register, call the circulation desk at 803-642-2020 x.1121.
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department's Lunch Bunch Entertainment and Seminar Series will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Minister Tee Meyers will be the guest speaker. His topic will be Final Expense Planning. For more information, call 803-642-7630.