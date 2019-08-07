TODAY
STAR puppy classes will be offered at 11:15 a.m. beginning today at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The class will meet on Wednesdays for six weeks. Puppies will learn commands and those who qualify will be eligible for the AKC STAR award at the end of the course. Puppies must be between 10 to 20 weeks old and have two sets of shots. Pre-registration is required, and enrollment must be completed prior to the first class. For more information, call 803-642-7631.
Basic Dog Training classes will be held at 10 a.m. beginning today at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The class will meet on Wednesdays for six weeks. Dogs will learn basic commands including come, sit, down, stay, wait, stand, etc., and topics will include basic dog care and what to expect from training. Dogs must be 5 months and older, have a current rabies vaccination and be registered with the city if the owner lives within the city limits. Pre-registration is required, and enrollment must be completed prior to the first class. For more information, call 803-642-7631.
A Story Art event will be held at 3 p.m. today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Children will make art inspired by picture books. Registration opened Monday, July 15. For more information or to register, call the circulation desk at 803-642-2020 x.1121.
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department's Lunch Bunch Entertainment and Seminar Series will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. today at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Minister Tee Meyers will be the guest speaker. His topic will be Final Expense Planning. For more information, call 803-642-7630.
THURSDAY
Single, Single Again will meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at LongHorn, 2480 Whiskey Road. Reservations are due by Tuesday, Aug. 6. For more information or to make a reservation, call Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1156 or email Carla Noziglia at skipncar@aol.com. Email reservations are preferred.
The Aiken Newcomers’ Club will meet Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. There is no program during the summer meetings. The Community Service Committee will be collecting donations for Christ Central Ministries to provide school supplies. The cost for the luncheon is $15. The club is open to all women in the Aiken area regardless of how long they have lived in the area. To make a reservation or cancel a reservation, call Karen Carmen at 757-593-9013 or email newcomers29803@gmail.com. Reservations or cancellations were due by noon on Aug. 8.
The Homeschool Book Club will meet from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Students can read a story on a selected theme, share it with the group and take part in a craft. Teens will read a pre-determined book and have a group discussion. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
FRIDAY, AUG. 9
The Augusta Genealogical Society will hold its annual symposium and workshop Aug. 9 and 10 at First Baptist Church Augusta, 3500 Walton Way Ext., Augusta. Workshops on Tax Roll Strategies and Local Land Records will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9. The symposium will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, and will cover Can a Complex Research Problem be Solved Solely Online; Follow: What Can be Learned Offline About a Case Solved Online; Systematically Using Autosomal DNA Test Results to Help Break Through Genealogy Brick Walls; and Converting a Bunch of Information into a Credible Conclusion. Symposium admission is $50-$55 for members and $55-$60 for non-members, and includes snacks, lunch, syllabus and lectures. Workshop admission is $35-$45 for members and $40-$50 for non-members.
The Greater Aiken SCORE will hold a workshop titled Internet Privacy and Security from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 9, at the Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce, 121 Richland Ave. E. For more information or to register, visit greateraiken.score.org.
The Aiken Standard's 2019 Beach Music Festival will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at The Village at Woodside, 230 Village Green Blvd. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at Unique Expressions, 1521 Whiskey Road; Lionel Smith Ltd., 132 Laurens St. S.W.; and the Aiken Standard office, 326 Rutland Drive. For more information, call 803-648-2311.
SATURDAY, AUG. 10
The Corporal Matthew V. Dillon Military Order of the Purple Heart Memorial Chapter 2005 will hold a Purple Heart Banquet at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Aiken Shrine Club, 1526 Columbia Highway. Leslie Hull-Ryde, commander USN, Ret., will be the guest speaker. The meal will be a steak dinner, and is open to the public. Tickets are $25 per reserve ticket. Purple Heart recipients can attend for free. For more information, call Neal Dillon at 803-642-2761
Free Riders MC INC. Sponsors Community Back2School Bash at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, located behind the McDonald’s on York Street, 1149 York St.
SuccessTeam will hold its fourth annual Prospering Young Dreamers back to school book bag drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Aiken County Career and Technology Center, 2455 Jefferson Davis Highway, Warrenville. The event is open to all K-12 students. For more information, email dreamprepareact@yahoo.com.
"Silent Running," rated G, will be shown from 3 to 4:40 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
IssaUnicorn will hold a Unicorn's Can't Jump Men's Basketball Tournament from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Aiken Technical College, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway. The event will feature a DJ, raffle and concessions. Proceeds will benefit IssaUnicorn.