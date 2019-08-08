TODAY
Single, Single Again will meet for dinner at 6 p.m. today at LongHorn, 2480 Whiskey Road. Reservations are due by Tuesday. For more information or to make a reservation, call Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1156 or email Carla Noziglia at skipncar@aol.com. Email reservations are preferred.
The Aiken Newcomers’ Club will meet Tuesday at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. There is no program during the summer meetings. The Community Service Committee will be collecting donations for Christ Central Ministries to provide school supplies. The cost for the luncheon is $15. The club is open to all women in the Aiken area regardless of how long they have lived in the area. To make a reservation or cancel a reservation, call Karen Carmen at 757-593-9013 or email newcomers29803@gmail.com. Reservations or cancellations were due by noon today.
The Homeschool Book Club will meet from 12:30 to 2 p.m. today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Students can read a story on a selected theme, share it with the group and take part in a craft. Teens will read a pre-determined book and have a group discussion. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with the Three Days of Peace and Adoptions today through Saturday at the shelter, 333 Wire Road. Cats and kittens will be available for $10 and dogs and puppies are $35. The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
FRIDAY
The Augusta Genealogical Society will hold its annual symposium and workshop Friday and Saturday at First Baptist Church Augusta, 3500 Walton Way Ext., Augusta. Workshops on Tax Roll Strategies and Local Land Records will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday. The symposium will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, and will cover Can a Complex Research Problem be Solved Solely Online; Follow: What Can be Learned Offline About a Case Solved Online; Systematically Using Autosomal DNA Test Results to Help Break Through Genealogy Brick Walls; and Converting a Bunch of Information into a Credible Conclusion. Symposium admission is $50-$55 for members and $55-$60 for non-members, and includes snacks, lunch, syllabus and lectures. Workshop admission is $35-$45 for members and $40-$50 for non-members.
The Greater Aiken SCORE will hold a workshop titled Internet Privacy and Security from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce, 121 Richland Ave. E. For more information or to register, visit greateraiken.score.org.
The Aiken Standard's 2019 Beach Music Festival will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday at The Village at Woodside, 230 Village Green Blvd. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at Unique Expressions, 1521 Whiskey Road; Lionel Smith Ltd., 132 Laurens St. S.W.; and the Aiken Standard office, 326 Rutland Drive. For more information, call 803-648-2311.
SATURDAY
The Corporal Matthew V. Dillon Military Order of the Purple Heart Memorial Chapter 2005 will hold a Purple Heart Banquet at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken Shrine Club, 1526 Columbia Highway. Leslie Hull-Ryde, commander USN, Ret., will be the guest speaker. The meal will be a steak dinner, and is open to the public. Tickets are $25 per reserve ticket. Purple Heart recipients can attend for free. For more information, call Neal Dillon at 803-642-2761
The Free Riders MC Inc. will hold its annual Back2School Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Second Baptist Complex, 1149 York St. The event will feature free book bags filled with school supplies, food, bounce houses, games and more. Parents should be present with their children. For more information, call Carol Scurry at 803-761-1543.
SuccessTeam will hold its fourth annual Prospering Young Dreamers back to school book bag drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Aiken County Career and Technology Center, 2455 Jefferson Davis Highway, Warrenville. The event is open to all K-12 students. For more information, email dreamprepareact@yahoo.com.
"Silent Running," rated G, will be shown from 3 to 4:40 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
IssaUnicorn will hold a Unicorn's Can't Jump Men's Basketball Tournament from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Aiken Technical College, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway. The event will feature a DJ, raffle and concessions. Proceeds will benefit IssaUnicorn.
A Multi-Family Indoor Yard Sale Fundraiser will be held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Dream Dance Academy, 145 Marlboro St. S.E. All proceeds will help offset DDA company costs.
SUNDAY
The Aiken Downtown Development Association is seeking volunteers for its 2019 Aiken Oktoberfest Festival. The festival will be held from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, on Newberry Street in downtown Aiken. Volunteers are needed to serve beer/wine, check IDs and sell tokens. For more information, email adda_asst@atlantic.net.