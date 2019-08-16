TODAY
Auditions for Belles Canto, girls grades 8-12, and Bellini, girls grades 4-8, will be held by appointment through Thursday, Aug. 22, for the upcoming fall season. Both groups are directed by Diane Haslam and meet once a week for rehearsal. For more information or to schedule an audition, call 803-270-0542 or email bellescanto@gmail.com
The Aiken Pickledillys will hold its annual indoor pickleball tournament Sept. 5-8. Registration is open for Men's, Women's and Mixed Doubles ages 19 and older for skill levels 3.0-5.0. For more information, visit aikenpickleball.com.
The Aiken Master Gardeners will hold a lunch box lecture at noon today at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2721 Whiskey Road. Whit Gibbons, professor emeritus of ecology at the University of Georgia, will be the guest speaker. His topic will be Unexpected Guests Who May Visit Your Garden and will feature live animals. For more information, visit aikenmastergardeners.org.
SATURDAY
A School Supply Giveaway will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Recreation Center, 917 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. Light refreshments will be served. The event is sponsored by Aiken County Parks, Recreation and Tourism; Serenity Charity Club; Horse Creek Masonic District; and Valley Fair Baptist Church. For more information, call 803-663-6142.
Salsa Night will be held from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday at The Stables Restaurant at Rose Hill, 245 Greenville St. N.W. Karen Aguilar will provide dance instruction and music will be provided by DJ Rick. The cost is $10 per person. For more information, visit rosehillinaiken.com.
The Off the Hook Crochet group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Those attending should bring yarn and a crochet hook. If you're a beginner, somebody will show you tips and pointers to get started. Beginners should RSVP to the reference desk ahead of time by calling 803-642-2020 ext. 1141. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
“Dog's Way Home," rated PG, will be shown from 3 to 4:35 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Aiken Music Fest will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Highfields Event Center, 198 Gaston Road. Possum Jenkins will perform. The cost is $10 per vehicle and those attending are asked to bring folding chairs. Food and drink will be available for purchase. For more information, visit aikenmusicfest.com.
The Brothers and Sisters of Aiken County will hold a Back 2 School Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 132 York St. N.E. The event will feature information booths, vendors and more. For more information, call 803-641-3888.
The Aiken Area MS Self Help Group will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Hope Cole, a speech therapist, will be the guest speaker. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call Pam at 803-645-2093 or visit nationalmssociety.org.
A Clear the Shelter event will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Aiken County Animal Shelter, 333 Wire Road. Adoption fees will be waived for animals at both shelters. For more information, call the county shelter at 803-642-1537 or visit the Aiken SPCA at letlovelive.org.