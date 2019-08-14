TODAY
A Paddington and PJs event will be held from 2 to 5:45 p.m. today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Children will be able to wear pajamas and watch "Paddington," rated PG, from 2 to 3:45 p.m. and "Paddington 2," rated PG, from 4 to 5:45 p.m. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Auditions for Belles Canto, girls grades 8-12, and Bellini, girls grades 4-8, will be held by appointment through Thursday, Aug. 22, for the upcoming fall season. Both groups are directed by Diane Haslam and meet once a week for rehearsal. For more information or to schedule an audition, call 803-270-0542 or email bellescanto@gmail.com
THURSDAY
The Aiken Toastmasters Club will meet at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at Christ Central, 267 Lauren St. For more information, visit 1355.toastmastersclubs.org.
An information session for those interested in learning or practicing German will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. William Hinton will lead the class. Interest will be gauged to help determine at what level to start the class. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
An Eating Smart, Being Active program will be held from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. Thursday at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield AVe. N.W.. Classes will meet every Thursday through Oct. 17. The class is open to those ages 18 and older, is SNAP eligible and is the primary caregiver of children in their home. Students must attend all classes. The program will include: Quick, simple ways to get fit; how to budget and save food dollars; how to choose grains that are good for you; how to eat and improve your calcium intake; how to choose lean protein options; and guidance on making healthy lifestyle changes. For more information or to register, call 803-643-2181.
The Men's Caregiver Support Group will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday at Benton House, 530 Benton House Way. The group is open to any male giving care to someone with a challenging illness. For more information, call Margaret Kopp at 803-266-0838.
The Aiken County Democratic Party will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in room 2 of the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Doris Green with the South Carolina Census Bureau will be the guest speaker.
FRIDAY
The Aiken Pickledillys will hold its annual indoor pickleball tournament Sept. 5-8. Registration is open for Men's, Women's and Mixed Doubles ages 19 and older for skill levels 3.0-5.0. For more information, visit aikenpickleball.com.
SATURDAY
A School Supply Giveaway will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Recreation Center, 917 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. Light refreshments will be served. The event is sponsored by Aiken County Parks, Recreation and Tourism; Serenity Charity Club; Horse Creek Masonic District; and Valley Fair Baptist Church. For more information, call 803-663-6142.
The Off the Hook Crochet group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Those attending should bring yarn and a crochet hook. If you're a beginner, somebody will show you tips and pointers to get started. Beginners should RSVP to the reference desk ahead of time by calling 803-642-2020 ext. 1141. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
“Dog's Way Home," rated PG, will be shown from 3 to 4:35 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Aiken Music Fest will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Highfields Event Center, 198 Gaston Road. Possum Jenkins will perform. The cost is $10 per vehicle and those attending are asked to bring folding chairs. Food and drink will be available for purchase. For more information, visit aikenmusicfest.com.
The Brothers and Sisters of Aiken County will hold a Back 2 School Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 132 York St. N.E. The event will feature information booths, vendors and more. For more information, call 803-641-3888.
The Aiken Area MS Self Help Group will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Hope Cole, a speech therapist, will be the guest speaker. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call Pam at 803-645-2093 or visit nationalmssociety.org.
A Clear the Shelter event will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Aiken County Animal Shelter, 333 Wire Road. Adoption fees will be waived for animals at both shelters. For more information, call the county shelter at 803-642-1537 or visit the Aiken SPCA at letlovelive.org.