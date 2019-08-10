TODAY
The Corporal Matthew V. Dillon Military Order of the Purple Heart Memorial Chapter 2005 will hold a Purple Heart Banquet at 6 p.m. today at the Aiken Shrine Club, 1526 Columbia Highway. Leslie Hull-Ryde, commander USN, Ret., will be the guest speaker. The meal will be a steak dinner, and is open to the public. Tickets are $25 per reserve ticket. Purple Heart recipients can attend for free. For more information, call Neal Dillon at 803-642-2761
The Free Riders MC Inc. will hold its annual Back2School Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Second Baptist Complex, 1149 York St. The event will feature free book bags filled with school supplies, food, bounce houses, games and more. Parents should be present with their children. For more information, call Carol Scurry at 803-761-1543.
SuccessTeam will hold its fourth annual Prospering Young Dreamers back to school book bag drive from 9 a.m. to noon today at the Aiken County Career and Technology Center, 2455 Jefferson Davis Highway, Warrenville. The event is open to all K-12 students. For more information, email dreamprepareact@yahoo.com.
"Silent Running," rated G, will be shown from 3 to 4:40 p.m. today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
IssaUnicorn will hold a Unicorn's Can't Jump Men's Basketball Tournament from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today at Aiken Technical College, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway. The event will feature a DJ, raffle and concessions. Proceeds will benefit IssaUnicorn.
A Multi-Family Indoor Yard Sale Fundraiser will be held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Dream Dance Academy, 145 Marlboro St. S.E. All proceeds will help offset DDA company costs.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with the Three Days of Peace and Adoptions today at the shelter, 333 Wire Road. Cats and kittens will be available for $10 and dogs and puppies are $35. The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today.
SUNDAY
The Aiken Downtown Development Association is seeking volunteers for its 2019 Aiken Oktoberfest Festival. The festival will be held from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, on Newberry Street in downtown Aiken. Volunteers are needed to serve beer/wine, check IDs and sell tokens. For more information, email adda_asst@atlantic.net.