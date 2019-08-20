TODAY
The M'Aiken a Difference Lewy Body Dementia Support Group will meet at 11 a.m. today at the DayBreak Training and Outreach Center, 151 Linden St. S.W. Nancy Martin will be the guest speaker. She will share the latest LBD clinical research as presented by Dr. Daniel Kaufer, associate professor of neurology and psychology at the UNC Memory Disorders Program. For more information, email Nancy Martin, nancy13lbd@gmail.com.
The Mountain Dulcimers of Aiken will meet at 6 p.m. today in room 224 of St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. Players of all levels and anyone interested in learning to play are invited. For more information, call Gary Warnock at 803-226-9280 or Tommy Harman at 803-599-8962.
Coffee with a Cop will be held at 9 a.m. today in the Crosland Park Community Resource Center, 1248 Crosland Drive N.E. Join neighbors and police officers for coffee and conversation.
WEDNESDAY
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department's Lunch Bunch Entertainment and Seminar Series will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. A member of the Securities Division/Office of the S.C. Attorney General will be the guest speaker. The topic will be Protecting Your Money. For more information, call 803-642-7630.
THURSDAY
PFLAG Aiken will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, 115 Gregg Ave. All are welcome.
FRIDAY
The Astronomy Club of Augusta will meet at 7 p.m. Friday in the new science center auditorium at Augusta University. The guest speaker will be Russel White, a professor at Georgia State. His topic will be Formation & Migration of Giant Planets. Refreshments will be served. Lunar and star observing will be held after the meeting.
A Nerf Wars event will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Those attending should bring a Nerf gun and ammo. Sneaks and eye protection are encouraged. Registration opens Monday, Aug. 1. For more information or to register, call the circulation desk at 803-642-2020 x. 1131.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Aiken Family Y, 621 Trolley Line Road. For more information, visit redcrossblood.org.
SATURDAY, AUG. 24
The fourth annual Pineapple Festival will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Memorial Baptist Church, 3100 Vaucluse Road. The festival will feature a bake sale, raffle, cake walks, a silent auction for themed baskets, door prizes, children's crafts, face painting, a flea market and more. All proceeds benefit local charities, MBC benevolence and MBC building and grounds fund.
A panel discussion titled Our Prince of Scribes: Writers Remember Pat Conroy will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Jonathan Haupt, Conroy Center executive director, will moderate. William A. Balk Jr., gardening writer; Tim Conroy, poet; Alexia Jones Helsley, historian; and John Warley, novelist; will be on the panel. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Aiken Electric Co-op's Women Involved in Rural Electrification will hold a Princess Pancake Breakfast from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Cumberland Village Clubhouse, 3335 Wise Creek Lane. The event will feature crown decorating, a nail painting station, face painting and photograph and autograph opportunities. The cost is $12 per parent/child and $5 for each additional child. Funds raised will benefit the Busbee Elementary Backpack food program. For more information or to register, visit aiken-electric-cooperative-inc.square.site.
Aiken Arts Alive Open House 2019 will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens St. S.W. The event will feature live entertainment, crafts, activities for children, artist demonstration and more. For more information, visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
Single, Single Again will meet for brunch at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at IHOP, 180 Aiken Mall Drive. For more information, email Carla Noziglia at skipncar@aol.com.
The Savannah River Ecology Lab will hold Touch an Animal Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Attendees will have the opportunity to touch and learn about a variety of wildlife species including ducks, alligators, tortoises, snakes and more. Admission is free. For more information, call P.J. Perea at 803-725-2647.