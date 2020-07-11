A little creativity, some crayons and a blank page paid off for 10 young readers this summer.
Ten participants were recognized for their artistic talents after being selected as winners in the Aiken Standard's Summer Fun Coloring Contest in June.
The young artists won summer fun prize buckets while their parent or guardian received a free digital subscription to the Aiken Standard.
One winner entered the contest while visiting grandparents in Aiken, while children in another family worked together as a team on their winning entry.
The children's summer fun prize buckets included a beach pail and shovel, bubble wand, coloring book and crayons.