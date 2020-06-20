When Caroline Gwinn, the executive director of the Aiken Center for the Arts, asked artist Noble Diller if he'd like to mount a show of his work, he did not hesitate.
“I said, 'Is this a trick question?'" he said and laughed. “Of course, I'd love to have a show.”
Diller is one of two artists whose works will be showcased in the upcoming show. The exhibition also will feature artwork by Marius Valdes, who teaches graphic design and illustration at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.
The show will run from June 24 to July 31. The opening reception will be June 25.
Diller, who has a studio at the Aiken Center for the Arts, started painting in grade school growing up in Ottawa, Ohio. At Adrian College in Michigan, he studied art under Joseph Michael Cassino, a first-generation student of Joseph Albers, known for his work with color and color theory.
After earning his degree in fine arts, Diller enrolled in a master's program at New York University but never attended.
“I decided I should probably get a job and make some money before I become a starving artist,” he said.
After retiring from the construction business and moving to Aiken, Diller, after dabbling in art for more than 30 years, started painting again seriously.
“I made a promise to myself that one day, when I had the time, I would rekindle my pursuit of the creative process,” he said.
Diller described his work as “primarily studies in color, understanding, and bringing some science to how we perceive color.”
Some of the works are 3D. For those pieces, Diller builds wooden frames, either squares or trapezoids, covers them with canvas, and then paints them to show the interplay of tints and hues of color, giving them depth and sometimes a sense of movement.
“They look like they have depth,” Diller said. “It's almost an optical illusion. You don't know if it's receding or coming forward.”
In some works, viewers can move the squares around to create a totally different work of art.
“Recently, I have added an element of interactivity on many of my projects, inviting the viewer to participate and reconfigure the modular pieces so they can become involved in the process and change the outcome to their liking,” he said.
Diller said he has kept the promise he made to himself to start creating art again and is back to “putting my thoughts on canvas.”
“I have accumulated over 30 years of thoughts that I am compelled to download on canvas and have attempted to apply all of the knowledge that I gained in college and in life to these ideas,” he said. “There's no shortage of things I want to get done.”
Valdes' art in the exhibition is for a children's book, “Burd Brain,” he is writing and illustrating to explore the ideas of social anxiety and introversion.
“This collection of mixed media paintings represents my creative process of 'writing with pictures,'” Valdes said. “I am a trained artist, not a writer, so I often begin my narratives by drawing ideas and then crafting the written text to the images. Drawing helps me to be more creative and get my ideas out quickly. Working on larger canvases helps me to have time to contemplate my ideas while I color the drawings.”
Valdes described his artwork as “very family friendly” during an earlier interview.
“I draw with a sort of a refined simplicity that, I think, kids can relate to; but I think also a lot of adults get something out of it,” he said. “The work I'm going to show is sort of process work that I've been developing to help me create the kids' book.”
The book, funded through a grant from the provost's office at USC, should be ready in fall 2020 and will be distributed to schools and libraries across South Carolina.
Gwinn said the two artists' works “will complement each other very well.”
“It's perfect for summer and families,” she said.
The Aiken Center for the Arts is at 122 Laurens St. S.W. For more information, visit aikencenterforthearts.org.