• Augusta GreenJackets Baseball Game (6:35 p.m.)
Thursday night's Augusta GreenJackets game at SRP Park will feature a fireworks show and a concert from country music artist Cody Webb.
Where: SRP Park
• The Village at Woodside Celebration (5 p.m.-10 p.m.)
The event will feature music by the Mike Frost Band. There will also be a giant waterslide, moon walk, dunking booth, beach volleyball, and many other games for kids. A $5 donation per car will be collected at the gate to benefit The Wounded Warriors. Hamburger and hotdog plates will be available for an additional $5
Where: The Village at Woodside, 230 Village Green Blvd.
• Independence Day Celebration at Augusta Common (4 p.m.-10 p.m.)
The City of Augusta hosts its annual event featuring food, live music, a kids fun zone and vendors.
Where: Augusta Common, 836 Reynolds Street, Augusta, Ga.
• July 4th on the Patio (8:30 p.m.)
Event will feature dessert and a deluxe ice cream bar as well as a view of the downtown fireworks display from the Headquarters Library third floor terrace! Tickets are $20 each.
Where: Augusta Library, 823 Telfair Street