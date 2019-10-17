Fair fun is returning to Aiken this fall.
The Western Carolina State Fair will run Oct. 18 to 27 at the Aiken County Fairgrounds, 521 May Royal Drive.
New highlights this year include a Cornhole Tournament on opening day, the Western show "Tumble Weed Crossing" and martial arts show "Team Rock: The Ninja Experience."
Crowd favorites Extra Inning Bull Riding, the Demolition Derby, a petting zoo and agriculture exhibits also are returning with the fair.
"While strolling around the Blanchard Equipment Agriculture Area, don’t forget to check out the new agricultural display tent with the Little Farm 4H displays along with many other agricultural displays," according to the fair's website. "Be sure to enjoy the tractors, the longhorn cattle and Pork Chop Revue with Oink, the Original Singing Pig."
Competitive exhibits will include arts and crafts, canning, sewing, fine art, photography, the Western Carolina Wobblers bowling pin decorating contest, the Recycle Me art contest and horticulture exhibits.
Admission for ages 6 and older is $8. Admission is free for ages 5 and younger.
The fair opens at 5 p.m. on weekdays and noon on weekends; closing time is determined by crowd size and weather.
The fair offers different admission and ride promotions throughout its 10-day stay. Check the Western Carolina State Fair website for a full description of promotions for each day.
Fairly Famous
The fair is introducing a new program this year to give two families VIP treatment.
As part of its Fairly Famous program, the Western Carolina State Fair will give several area families with sick or disabled children a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
The families will attend the fair on Wednesday, Oct. 23, which is We Care Wednesday, for an all-expenses-paid evening.
Their celebrity treatment begins with limousine transportation to the Aiken County Fairgrounds. The recipients will then enjoy all the rides, concessions, games and attractions at no cost to them.
One family has been chosen by the Children’s Hospital of Augusta University. Other families will be selected from community nominations.
The families will be provided with transportation to the fair, said Kevin Lucas, Western Carolina State Fair president.
There will be a red carpet entrance, and the families will enjoy rides, concessions, games and attractions for free.
The desire to “give something back to the community” was the inspiration for the Fairly Famous program, Lucas said. “It’s an opportunity for the children and their families, who may be going through a lot of hard things, to relax and have a good time for a few hours.”
For more information, visit westerncarolinastatefair.com.
Staff writer Dede Biles contributed to this article.