The Western Carolina State Fair will not be open today due to rainy conditions.
"For the safety of our patrons, the Western Carolina State Fair in Aiken will remain closed due to inclement weather Saturday, Oct. 19," according to a news release from the fair.
The fair opened Friday at the Aiken Fairgrounds, 521 May Royal Drive, and will be in town through Sunday, Oct. 27.
"Gates will open as normal tomorrow Sunday, Oct. 20 at noon," according to the release.
Admission for ages 6 and older is $8. Admission is free for ages 5 and younger.
The fair opens at 5 p.m. on weekdays and noon on weekends; closing time is determined by crowd size and weather.
For more information and a full fair schedule, visit westerncarolinastatefair.com.