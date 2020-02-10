Let your hair down.
The 5th annual ADDA Lip Sync Battle featured such acts as the Jackson 5, The Backstreet Boys and Lizzo. Local celebrity participants dressed up in costumes on Saturday night to raise funds to support the Aiken Downtown Development Association.
The show consisted of four battles. In each battle there were two people competing and one emerged as the winner in each set.
However, whoever won the most silent votes was named the overall 2020 Lip Sync Battle champion.
Josh “Moose” Nicholson was crowned the night's overall winner. Laughter erupted throughout the room during his performance of “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo.
“I thought I’d be run out of town for that performance,” Nicholson said. “It was really bright on stage, my wig was really hot and I couldn’t see through it. But it was all fun.”
Nicholson said he was the backup to the backup option to be chosen to preform in the battle. He found out he would be performing only a week and a half before the event. After begrudgingly deciding to perform, he thought "We’re gonna go big."
He worked with Corey Burns from the Burns Dance Studio to choreograph his backup dancers.
“Corey looked at me and realized I had no chance of learning the dance,” Nicholson said. “He told me, ‘You just mouth the words and they’ll carry you,’ so luckily I had a really good team of backup dancers with me.”
Each participant performed a solo song and then the second performance they were joined by backup dancers. This year's performers were:
Battle 1: Karl Odenthal and Christopher Emanuel
Battle 2: Ellen Priest and Yolanda Archuletta
Battle 3: Amy Hebert and Josh “Moose” Nicholson
Battle 4: Forest Mahan and Paul Crook
“ADDA is very thankful to our battlers and community for supporting our organization and this event,” Aiken Downtown Development Association Executive Director Haley Knight said.
The event brought together business owners, council members, police personnel and many more local leaders.
Lushon “Ballout” Hatcher was a backup dancer for Christopher Emanuel. He said dancing on stage felt amazing, but he also enjoyed meeting the leaders that attended the Lip Sync Battle.
“This event is a chance and an opportunity to grow,” Hatcher said. “I met the mayor, it was really cool.”
The night began with members from the Aiken High School drum line and ended with an after party.
“We had a great night, and were able to raise money that we can invest right back into our beautiful downtown,” Knight said.