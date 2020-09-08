While the 44th annual Aiken's Makin' in-person event may have been canceled this year, shoppers can still find the unique crafts and treasures from vendors' websites.
A myriad of items from longtime and new Aiken's Makin's crafters can be found through the Aiken Chamber of Commerce website at aikenchamber.net/aikensmakin2020.
The annual arts and crafts show, which showcases fine arts, glassworks, woodworks, ceramics, fabric and more, was scheduled for Sept. 11-12.
The Aiken Chamber of Commerce had planned for the event to encompass physical distancing, mask wearing and other coronavirus safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; however, the event was canceled due to increasing coronavirus concerns.
Supporting Aiken's Makin' crafters is a must, said J. David Jameson, the president and CEO of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce.
"Conversely, the crafters have had a terrible year because so many events have been canceled; and they appreciate the business," Jameson said.
Jameson calls shopping from vendors online a "win-win for everyone" as the experience still allows shoppers to gain the same quality products that they have bought in years past.
“So many Aiken folks purchase from the same crafters year after year, so creating the index on our website helped connect our folks to the crafters," Jameson said.
The Aiken Chamber's website presents shoppers with the following categories to find vendors: art, ceramics and pottery, clothing and accessories, edible goods, glass, home and garden, jewelry, metalwork, needlecraft, toys, woodcraft and miscellaneous.