Blake Shelton poses in the press room with the award for male vocalist of the year at the 48th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. Shelton will be performing for 300 drive-in theatres July 25. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
The Big Mo drive-in theater will be showing an on-screen performance of country singer and "The Voice" coach Blake Shelton on July 25.
 
The performance will be shown at 300 concert venues across North America and feature fellow musical artists Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins.
 
The Big Mo has been showing concert performances for over a month since the coronavirus upset movie distribution in Hollywood.

The drive-in temporarily closed due to coronavirus concerns on March 21 despite implementing various safety measures.

Reopening on a more scheduled basis will depend on the release of new movies, said co-owner Lisa Boaz, but also how well attendees abide by pandemic safety rules as well as the severity of the virus.

While Lisa and her husband, Richard, are nervous about opening their theater due to ongoing coronavirus concerns, the performances are a good opportunity to test the waters of reopening when Hollywood begins releasing more films.

"We're still not sure when we're going to be able to start showing movies again, so this has been a good way to fill in the gap a little bit," Lisa Boaz said.

The Big Mo also started showing a double-feature film series called "A Night at the Drive-In" every other Wednesday. The series is co-produced by Amazon Studios and "Black Panther" actor Michael B. Jordan's production company, Outlier Society.

Guests can acquire a free car pass for the double features from the Amazon screenings website, though they cannot obtain a pass for future films until the day after each double feature ends. 

Tickets for the Blake Shelton concert go on sale July 14 on Ticketmaster at https://www.ticketmaster.com/encore-blakeshelton and are $114.99 per car or truck. Each ticket covers for six people per vehicle. 
 
Tickets for the concert are limited as the drive-in will be imposing 50% capacity on all three fields with one vehicle per each set of posts.
 
The concert will adhere to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as all state and local public health mandates. 
 
The Big Mo is asking for attendees to wear masks when moving around the drive-in grounds and at the concession stands. 
 
The concert will start at 7 p.m. and end at 11:30 p.m.
