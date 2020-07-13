The drive-in temporarily closed due to coronavirus concerns on March 21 despite implementing various safety measures.
Reopening on a more scheduled basis will depend on the release of new movies, said co-owner Lisa Boaz, but also how well attendees abide by pandemic safety rules as well as the severity of the virus.
While Lisa and her husband, Richard, are nervous about opening their theater due to ongoing coronavirus concerns, the performances are a good opportunity to test the waters of reopening when Hollywood begins releasing more films.
"We're still not sure when we're going to be able to start showing movies again, so this has been a good way to fill in the gap a little bit," Lisa Boaz said.
The Big Mo also started showing a double-feature film series called "A Night at the Drive-In" every other Wednesday. The series is co-produced by Amazon Studios and "Black Panther" actor Michael B. Jordan's production company, Outlier Society.
Guests can acquire a free car pass for the double features from the Amazon screenings website, though they cannot obtain a pass for future films until the day after each double feature ends.