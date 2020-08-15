Local Aiken artist Amy Ness was painting alongside her fellow arts in a campus studio earlier this year, laughing and offering suggestions on their works, enjoying each other's company.
A single text message sent them scurrying. The coronavirus pandemic had hit Aiken, and it would be months before any of them would see each other in the same room again.
"It was an extremely challenging process, especially because we were in such a wonderful rhythm of painting together, and all of a sudden we're separated," Ness said.
As the world went into quarantine mode, Ness began the tedious task of painting at home, the effects of which will be shown in several of her pieces at USC Aiken's Etherredge Center Gallery art exhibit Monday night.
Her work will be featured alongside four other artists who captured the pain of isolation during the height of the pandemic, as well as another artist, Andrew Murphy, who has taken an alternative approach by capturing brighter portraits.
Both artists have their own feelings about creating art during the pandemic, but each tries to capture it in their own way.
Ness's works involve various reactions to being isolated, including her own self-portrait.
"It was pitiful," she recalled. "It's like looking into a mirror and (seeing) what it's like living in 2020 during a pandemic where we can't (be together),"
Ness painted over 30 portraits throughout the first few months of the pandemic and will submit 11 for the exhibit. Several of them were "featureless figures," or figures in face masks. On top of the pandemic conflict, Ness would add elements of the Black Lives Matter movement to her works, reflecting how the two life-altering events took place simultaneously.
To help keep her creative stride functional, Ness set aside "studio hours" that she would dedicate to painting, all while keeping in touch and supporting her fellow artists from a distance.
Recently, she was able to add details back into her works again.
"I'm no longer painting people in masks," Ness said. "Life is coming back into my work because there's so much more that I want to say."
On the other hand, Murphy's exhibit, "Faces and Figures," will show the emotional aspect of how people interact with one another through the use of his bold, bright colors.
Murphy created roughly six portraits during the last few months with the coronavirus in mind and says that the maskless features capture more of what people feel during a pandemic rather than what they look like.
"Some of them will make you cry, because with most of them you know what they're thinking," Murphy said.
Some of Murphy's pre-pandemic work will also be featured in his exhibit.
The exhibits will run from Aug. 17 through Sept. 25 during the Etherredge Center's operation hours Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m.–6 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.
The center is closed on Saturday and Sunday.
The exhibits are free and open to the public.
Interested patrons are asked to wear masks or face coverings in all hallways, elevators, public spaces and common areas and when entering any campus buildings.
The Etherredge Center is located at 340 Scholar Loop.