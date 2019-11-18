Annual tree lightings will kick off the holiday season around Aiken County.

The 31st annual Downtown Aiken Tree Lighting will take place Friday, Dec. 6, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., hosted by the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.

The Aiken tree lighting will take place on Newberry Street in downtown Aiken. Admission is free.

“The tree lighting provides an annual opportunity to start a joyful holiday season as a community," said Tim Behling, recreation program coordinator for the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department. "It’s a family atmosphere unlike any other that everyone should experience.”

Community members are invited to join in the event that will include music, children’s crafts, refreshments, live performances, and special guest appearances by Mayor Rick Osbon, the East Aiken School of Arts Choir, Aiken Kinderchoir, and Santa and Mrs. Claus.

For more information, call the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center at 803-293-7851.

The 2019 Aiken Christmas Parade will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, in downtown Aiken. The parade begins on Park Avenue traveling west, and then heads north along Laurens Street. It will be held rain or shine.

The 11th annual Hoofbeats and Christmas Carols Parade will kick off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, in downtown Aiken. The parade begins at Trinity Lutheran Retirement Home, continues south along Laurens Street, winds throughout downtown Aiken, and stops in front of the historic Willcox Hotel.

The North Augusta Christmas Tree Lighting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Calhoun Park and Lookaway Hall.

There will be plenty of Christmas music entertainment from local school bands, and the switch will flip at approximately 6:10 p.m., the time North Augusta Mayor Bob Pettit will pull the switch to light up the Christmas tree and the streets of North Augusta.

The Boy Scouts will be roasting marsh mellows in the courtyard of Lookaway Hall.

The 2019 North Augusta Lions Club Christmas Parade will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in downtown North Augusta.

