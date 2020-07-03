The much anticipated Topgolf, a mixed venue of mini-golf and driving ranges, officially opened its doors at its Augusta location Friday morning.
The venue, located just across the Savannah River at 437 Topgolf Way, offers Aiken residents a unique golf experience .
The venue had coronavirus in mind Friday as it opened and is taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of Topgolf's staff and guests at all times.
"We're doing wellness screenings and temperature checks upon [associates] arrival to their shifts ... and everything from golf clubs to screens will be cleaned between usage," said Sean Frantom, Manager of Sales & Community Engagement for Topgolf Augusta.
Safety measures include displaying 6-foot social distancing markers throughout common areas and limiting capacity to six people inside hitting bays. Plastic barriers also were set up between each bay and staff are required to wear masks as they serve food.
Nick Treadway, Topgolf Augusta's general manager, said Topgolf had been planning to open only after it was safe to do so, but took advice on how to open from local health officials.
"We're so confident that we can provide a safe experience with a lot of safety measures for our guests and our associates," Treadway said.
Hand sanitizer stations will also be set up around the facility and guests are "more than welcome" to bring their own equipment if they feel comfortable doing so.
Topgolf's Augusta location features 36 hitting bays, a full-service restaurant and bar and a nine-hole miniature golf course.
Alec Spektor, one of many first-time visitors, stayed in one of the facility's fan-ready golfing bays.
After having to return to Augusta following the closing of his college due to the coronavirus, Spektor kept mostly to home but had to visit Topgolf to have a go at one of his favorite sports.
"I've missed this, getting out and just being active," Spekor said. "It's summer and all ... with the [plastic barriers] up ... it feels more isolated from everyone else, more safe."
Topgolf is not far from the home of the Masters Tournament, which is rescheduled for November.
Being so close to Augusta National Golf Club will hopefully bring a bigger economic boost not only to Topgolf but to the surrounding area as well, Treadway said.
"We're hoping Masters happens and brings lots of traffic into the community," he said.
Topgold has over 50 locations across the globe, including nearby locations in Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina.
As for whether the location is possible in Aiken, the answer is still unknown.
"We're continuing to expand ... but I don't know the answer to that," Treadway said. "But as we continue to expand, maybe we will come to Aiken, who knows?"