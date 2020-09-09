TODAY
Voter registration and applications for absentee ballots will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 30 at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Masks are required.
The Aiken Center for the Arts is hosting an exhibition celebrating the Savannah River Site's 70th anniversary through Oct. 23.
THURSDAY
The Coalition for Suicide Prevention of Aiken County will hold Painting for Prevention from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The event aims to bring awareness to suicide through community art. Art supplies will be provided as well as free mental health resources. For more information or to get tickets, visit eventbrite.com.
An opening reception for the Aiken Center for the Arts' 70th anniversary Savannah River Site exhibition will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m.
MONDAY
A Drive n’ Dine event for Aiken seniors will be held Monday, Sept. 14, at 1 p.m. at Aiken Senior Life Services, 1310 East Pine Log Road. Seniors aged 60 and older will be given five individually portioned meals and must provide a valid S.C. state ID.
The ninth annual Support 1 Golf Tournament has been postponed until Monday, Sept. 14. Sponsors who have paid in full will be issued a refund upon request otherwise the sponsorship position will be held until fall. Golfers and teams can request refunds as well but will forfeit their team's reserved position. For more information, email info@support1.org.
SEPT. 20
The Waters Reunion, normally held the third Sunday in September near Leesville, has been canceled this year. For more information, call Sherry Waters at 803-649-7705.
SEPT. 22
A special train-themed Story Time in the Gardens event will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. This special story time will mark the depot's 10th anniversary. For more information, call 803-643-2161.
SEPT. 24
A free Document Shred Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at The Smith Group, 149 Crepe Myrtle Court. The event is free and open to the public. Bring personal identity and sensitive documents to be shredded.
SEPT. 25
The Healing Species, a six-week series designed to teach compassion, prevent violence and change lives through rescued dogs, will be offered fat 4 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 30 beginning Sept. 25 at Brothers and Sisters Aiken County, 132 York St. N.E. To register a child, email nspinelli@aikencountysc.gov. For more information, visit healingspecies.org.
SEPT. 27
The Ironman 70.3 Augusta, scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 27, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is expected to return Sept. 26, 2021.
A free COVID-19 screening clinic will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 138 Fairfield St. S.E. For more information, visit scdhec.gov.
OCT. 3
A virtual People of Parkinson's Walk will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, online. Share #POPWalk on Zoom and Facebook Live. For more information, visit the CSRA Parkinson Support Group on Facebook.
Aiken Oktoberfest, originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3, on Newberry Street in downtown Aiken, has been canceled. For more information, visit downtownaiken.com.
OCT. 12
The Ruth Patrick Science and Education Center at USC Aiken will hold a week-long SEED event online. For more information, visit usca.edu/seed.
OCT. 17
The Aiken Association of Realtors will hold a Home Sweet Home Expo 2020 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Citizens Park, 651 Old Airport Road. For more information, visit Facebook.