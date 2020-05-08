Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this afternoon. High 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.