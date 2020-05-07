THURSDAY
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Tri-Development Center will hold a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. For more information on how to view the meeting, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8812.
Pets 2 The Rescue will hold a 1-mile and 5K virtual run/walk to raise money for the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare and other nonprofit animal shelters throughout the country. Registration is open through May 31 and is a minimum of $10. During registration, choose the SPCA Albrecht Center and 100% of the registration fee will go to the shelter. Those participating should walk or run the selected distance by June 1 and submit their time online. For more information, visit letlovelive.org.
FRIDAY
Members of the Aiken Sheriff's Office Pipes and Drums will play from their homes at 3 p.m. Friday, May 8, to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day which marks the end of World War II in Europe.
MONDAY
The Aiken County Commission for Technical and Comprehensive Education will hold a virtual meeting via conference call at 5:15 p.m. Monday, May 11. For more information, email dcksn@atc.edu.
MAY 15
Polo matches will resume at the Aiken Polo Club, 420 Mead Ave., beginning Friday, May 15.
A drive through goodie bag distribution for SRS retirees will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Nuclear Care Partners Aiken Office, 1908A Pawnee St. Bags will contain toilet paper, hand sanitizer and other items. For more information, visit nuclearcarepartners.com.
The Aiken Master Gardeners will hold a virtual lunchbox lecture from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, May 15, via Zoom. Vicky Betagnolli will be the speaker. The topic will be Hydrangea Care and Cultivation. There is no fee, but pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, visit eventbrite.com. Participation is limited to 200 people.
MAY 16
The Aiken Electric Cooperative Annual Meeting originally scheduled for May 16 has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Board of Trustees has rescheduled the meeting to Aug. 1.
MAY 18
The Civil War Roundtable meeting scheduled for May 18 has been canceled.
JUNE 8
The 25th annual Triple Crown Golf Classic at the Woodside Plantation Country Club has been rescheduled for Monday, June 8. Teams are asked to reconfirm their entry by emailing admin@helpinghandsaiken.org or tjackson@aikntdc.org.
SEPT. 14
The ninth annual Support 1 Golf Tournament has been postponed until Monday, Sept. 14. Sponsors who have paid in full will be issued a refund upon request otherwise the sponsorship position will be held until fall. Golfers and teams can request refunds as well but will forfeit their team's reserved position. For more information, email info@support1.org.