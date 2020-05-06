WEDNESDAY
The Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at the Amentum Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. The blood drive is being held in partnership with the City of AIken, Amentum, Savannah River Remediation and the Aiken Standard. For more information or to make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED-CROSS.
The Cedar Creek Ladies Club will not meet in May.
The Riverfront Antique Mall, 5679 Jefferson Davis Highway, will reopen at 10 a.m. today. Regular hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, for more information, call 803-279-0900.
THURSDAY
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Tri-Development Center will hold a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. For more information on how to view the meeting, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8812.
FRIDAY
Members of the Aiken Sheriff's Office Pipes and Drums will play from their homes at 3 p.m. Friday, May 8, to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day which marks the end of World War II in Europe.
MAY 15
Polo matches will resume at the Aiken Polo Club, 420 Mead Ave., beginning May 15.
A drive through goodie bag distribution for SRS retirees will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Nuclear Care Partners Aiken Office, 1908A Pawnee St. containing toilet paper, hand sanitizer and other items. Bags will contain toilet paper, hand sanitizer and other items. For more information, visit nuclearcarepartners.com.
MAY 16
The Aiken Electric Cooperative Annual Meeting originally scheduled for May 16 has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Board of Trustees has rescheduled the meeting to Aug. 1.
MAY 18
The Civil War Roundtable meeting scheduled for May 18 has been canceled.
JUNE 8
The 25th annual Triple Crown Golf Classic at the Woodside Plantation Country Club has been rescheduled for Monday, June 8. Teams are asked to reconfirm their entry by emailing admin@helpinghandsaiken.org or tjackson@aikntdc.org.
SEPT. 14
The ninth annual Support 1 Golf Tournament has been postponed until Monday, Sept. 14. Sponsors who have paid in full will be issued a refund upon request otherwise the sponsorship position will be held until fall. Golfers and teams can request refunds as well but will forfeit their team's reserved position. For more information, email info@support1.org.