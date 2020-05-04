TODAY
Aiken Women In Black will not hold Vigils for Peace and Nonviolence until further notice in an effort to comply with the governor's order prohibiting gatherings of more than three persons, which is being enforced by Aiken Public Safety. For more information, call Emilie at 586-945-8771, Lynn at 803-226-5546, or Brenda at 803-640-9650.
Today's business meeting of the Henry Laurens Chapter Aiken Sons of the American Revolution has been canceled. For more information, call Ted Walker, chapter president, at 803-599-1654 or Neel Flannagan, chapter secretary, at 803-439-4033.
WEDNESDAY
The Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Amentum Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. The blood drive is being held in partnership with the City of AIken, Amentum, Savannah River Remediation and the Aiken Standard. For more information or to make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED-CROSS.
FRIDAY
Members of the Aiken Sheriff's Office Pipes and Drums will play from their homes at 3 p.m. Friday, May 8, to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day which marks the end of World War II in Europe.
MAY 15
Polo matches will resume at the Aiken Polo Club, 420 Mead Ave., beginning May 15.
MAY 18
The Civil War Roundtable meeting scheduled for May 18 has been canceled.