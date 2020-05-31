TODAY
Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 2429 Augusta Road, Gloverville, will celebrate Pentecost with Masses at 4 p.m. today and 11 a.m. Sunday. Parishioners should call the church office at 803-593-2241 to let the church secretary know which service they will be attending. Masks are required. Social distancing will be observed. Each Mass is limited to 26 people.
A parade honoring Aiken's high school graduates will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in downtown Aiken. The parade will follow the route of the Jaycees' Christmas Parade. Seniors from Aiken High School, South Aiken High School, Mead Hall Episcopal School, South Aiken Baptist Christian School and homeschool students are invited to participate.
Clear Water Branch Baptist Church, 235 Crooked Creek Road, will hold a parking lot service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Mike Catoe is the pastor.
Sunday Masses will be held at 7 and 8 a.m. today at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 640 Edrie St. N.E. Those attending should bring their own chairs and face coverings. Services will be held if weather permits.
MONDAY
A Drive n' Dine event for Aiken seniors will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at Aiken Senior Life Services, 1310 East Pine Log Road. Seniors age 60 and older will be given five individually portioned meals and must provide a valid S.C. state ID.
Aiken Women In Black will resume their Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday on Whiskey Road across from The Fresh Market. These nonpartisan vigils in witness against war and all forms of violence are held on the first and third Monday of every month. All are invited to stand with us at Hitchcock Drive (the entrance to Aiken Estates, in front of Bethlehem Lutheran Church). We have signs, or you may bring your own as long as they are nonpartisan. Participants are encouraged to wear masks and observe social distancing. For more information, call Brenda at 803-648-6020, Lynn at 803-226-5546 or Emilie at 586-945-8771.
SATURDAY
A gospel sing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. The Master's 3 and Soldiers of Faith will perform. Admission is free. A love offering will be received. Social distancing will be observed.
JUNE 8
The 25th annual Triple Crown Golf Classic at the Woodside Plantation Country Club rescheduled for Monday, June 8, has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions on golf tournaments. Players who have signed up and sponsors who have donated may have them applied to next year's tournament or request a refund in writing by Monday, June 15. To request a refund, email rcourtney@aikentdc.org or clandy@helpinghandsaiken.org.
JUNE 13
The fifth annual Augusta Craft Beer Festival scheduled for June 13 at at SRP Park, 187 Railroad Ave., North Augusta.
JUNE 15
The Full Board meeting of the SRS Citizens Advisory Board scheduled for June 15-16 in Columbia has been postponed. An announcement will be made when the meeting is rescheduled. For more information, email srscitizensadvisoryboard@srs.gov.
Spoken Word Christian Ministries, 1217 Edgefield Highway, will hold a Vacation Bible School from 6-8 p.m. daily June 15-19. The theme is "Mission: Possible." The event is free and all activities will be held outdoors. For more information, call 803-226-4276.
June 30
The annual Aiken’s Choice awards celebration will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. June 30 at Newberry Hall. Tickets are $25 and are available for purchase online at https://tickets.aikenstandard.com/e/aikens-choice-2.
SEPT. 14
The ninth annual Support 1 Golf Tournament has been postponed until Monday, Sept. 14. Sponsors who have paid in full will be issued a refund upon request otherwise the sponsorship position will be held until fall. Golfers and teams can request refunds as well but will forfeit their team's reserved position. For more information, email info@support1.org.