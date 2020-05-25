TODAY
A Memorial Day service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Edgefield Veterans Memorial Park. Attendees are asked to park across the street at the Edgefield National Guard Armory, 225 Augusta Road, Edgefield, and should remain inside or next to their vehicles.
SATURDAY
The Aiken County Republican Party and the Aiken Republican Club will hold a Rally In The Alley event from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday in The Alley in downtown Aiken. Attendees will be able meet and hear from the candidates on the June 9 primary ballot. The event is free. Refreshments will be provided.
SUNDAY
A parade honoring Aiken's high school graduates will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in downtown Aiken. The parade will follow the route of the Jaycees' Christmas Parade. Seniors from Aiken High School, South Aiken High School, Mead Hall Episcopal School, South Aiken Baptist Christian School and Homeschool students are invited to participate.
JUNE 1
A Drive-n-Dine event for Aiken seniors will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at Aiken Senior Life Services, 1310 East Pine Log Road. Seniors age 60 and older will be given five individually portioned meals and must provide a valid S.C. state ID.
JUNE 8
The 25th annual Triple Crown Golf Classic at the Woodside Plantation Country Club rescheduled for Monday, June 8, has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions on golf tournaments. Players who have signed up and sponsors who have donated may have them applied to next year's tournament or request a refund in writing by Monday, June 15. To request a refund, email rcourtney@aikentdc.org or clandy@helpinghandsaiken.org.
JUNE 15
The Full Board meeting of the SRS Citizens Advisory Board scheduled for June 15-16 in Columbia has been postponed. An announcement will be made when the meeting is rescheduled For more information, email srscitizensadvisoryboard@srs.gov.
Spoken Word Christian Ministries, 1217 Edgefield Highway, will hold a Vacation Bible School from 6-8 p.m. daily June 15-19. The theme is Mission: Possible. The event is free and all activities will be held outdoors. For more information, call 803-226-4276.
SEPT. 14
The ninth annual Support 1 Golf Tournament has been postponed until Monday, Sept. 14. Sponsors who have paid in full will be issued a refund upon request otherwise the sponsorship position will be held until fall. Golfers and teams can request refunds as well but will forfeit their team's reserved position. For more information, email info@support1.org.