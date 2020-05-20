SATURDAY
A Picnic Party will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at Rose Hill Estate, 221 Greenville St. N.W. There will be seating on the patio and in the gardens around the main house. THere will be an outdoor bar and grill, music concerts on an outdoor screen and garden games including a corn hole competition. The cost to enter is $25 per team and all proceeds benefit local charities. For more information, visit rosehillinaiken.com or email info@rosehillinaiken.com.
SUNDAY
The Aiken Model A's will hold a Memorial Day Tour at 1:45 p.m. Sunday, May 24, for the residents of the Old Aiken grid. The Aiken Model A's, driving flag-adorned cars, will meet at First Presbyterian at the aforementioned time and will conclude the parade at approximately 3:05 p.m.
MAY 30
The Aiken County Republican Party and the Aiken Republican Club will hold a Rally In The Alley event from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30, in The Alley in downtown Aiken. Attendees will be able meet and hear from the candidates on the June 9 primary ballot. The event is free. Refreshments will be provided.
JUNE 1
A Drive-n-Dine event for Aiken seniors will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at Aiken Senior Life Services, 1310 East Pine Log Road. Seniors age 60 and older will be given five individually portioned meals and must provide a valid S.C. state ID.
JUNE 8
The 25th annual Triple Crown Golf Classic at the Woodside Plantation Country Club rescheduled for Monday, June 8, has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions on golf tournaments. Players who have signed up and sponsors who have donated may have them applied to next year's tournament or request a refund in writing by Monday, June 15. To request a refund, email rcourtney@aikentdc.org or clandy@helpinghandsaiken.org.
JUNE 15
The Full Board meeting of the SRS Citizens Advisory Board scheduled for June 15-16 in Columbia has been postponed. An announcement will be made when the meeting is rescheduled For more information, email srscitizensadvisoryboard@srs.gov.
SEPT. 14
The ninth annual Support 1 Golf Tournament has been postponed until Monday, Sept. 14. Sponsors who have paid in full will be issued a refund upon request otherwise the sponsorship position will be held until fall. Golfers and teams can request refunds as well but will forfeit their team's reserved position. For more information, email info@support1.org.