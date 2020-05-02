SUNDAY
Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) will hold virtual services via Zoom on Sunday. Worship in silence begins at 10 a.m., followed by online fellowship for those who wish to linger. For more information, call Aaron at 302-743-3768 or Brenda at 803-648-6020.
MONDAY
Aiken Women In Black will not hold Vigils for Peace and Nonviolence until further notice in an effort to comply with the governor's order prohibiting gatherings of more than three persons, which is being enforced by Aiken Public Safety. For more information, call Emilie at 586-945-8771, Lynn at 803-226-5546, or Brenda at 803-640-9650.
WEDNESDAY
The Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Amentum Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. The blood drive is being held in partnership with the City of AIken, Amentum, Savannah River Remediation and the Aiken Standard. For more information or to make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED-CROSS.
FRIDAY
Members of the Aiken Sheriff's Office Pipes and Drums will play from their homes at 3 p.m. Friday, May 8, to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day which marks the end of World War II in Europe.
MAY 15
Polo matches will resume at the Aiken Polo Club, 420 Mead Ave., beginning May 15.