TODAY
Beaver Dam Baptist Church, 632 Beaver Road, will not hold its church anniversary due to the pandemic. A new date will be announced.
Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) will hold virtual services via Zoom on Sunday. Worship in silence begins at 10 a.m. followed by online fellowship for those who wish to linger. For more information, call Brenda at 803-648-6020.
MONDAY
The Civil War Roundtable meeting scheduled for Monday, May 18, has been canceled.
A Drive-n-Dine event for Aiken seniors will be held Monday, May 18, at Aiken Senior Life Services, 1310 East Pine Log Road. Seniors age 60 and older will be given five individually-portioned meals, and must provide a valid S.C. state ID.
TUESDAY
A blood drive will be held from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at the Houndslake Country Club, 901 Houndslake Drive.
SATURDAY
A Picnic Party will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at Rose Hill Estate, 221 Greenville St. N.W. There will be seating on the patio and in the gardens around the main house. THere will be an outdoor bar and grill, music concerts on an outdoor screen and garden games including a corn hole competition. The cost to enter is $25 per team and all proceeds benefit local charities. For more information, visit rosehillinaiken.com or email info@rosehillinaiken.com.
MAY 30
The Aiken County Republican Party and the Aiken Republican Club will hold a Rally In The Alley event from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30, in The Alley in downtown Aiken. Attendees will be able meet and hear from the candidates on the June 9 primary ballot. The event is free. Refreshments will be provided.
JUNE 8
The 25th annual Triple Crown Golf Classic at the Woodside Plantation Country Club has been rescheduled for Monday, June 8. Teams are asked to reconfirm their entry by emailing admin@helpinghandsaiken.org or tjackson@aikntdc.org.
JUNE 15
The Full Board meeting of the SRS Citizens Advisory Board scheduled for June 15-16 in Columbia has been postponed. An announcement will be made when the meeting is rescheduled For more information, email srscitizensadvisoryboard@srs.gov.
SEPT. 14
The ninth annual Support 1 Golf Tournament has been postponed until Monday, Sept. 14. Sponsors who have paid in full will be issued a refund upon request otherwise the sponsorship position will be held until fall. Golfers and teams can request refunds as well but will forfeit their team's reserved position. For more information, email info@support1.org.