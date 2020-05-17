Marker: 2-12 St. Thaddeus Church

Location: Pendleton Street, between Richland Avenue and Hayne Avenue, Aiken

(Front) This Episcopal Church (cornerstone laid Sept. 5, 1842) was consecrated Aug. 9, 1843. It is the city's oldest church structure, having retained its Greek revival style through subsequent remodeling. Church purchased bell in 1853, Cornish Memorial Chapel completed in 1888, and Mead Hall School opened 1955. William Gregg (1800-1867), an important figure in the textile industry in SC, was one of the church founders.

(Reverse) Buried in the churchyard are John H. Cornish, rector of this church 1846-1869; George W. Croft (1846-1904), SC Senator and US Congressman; William P. Finley, Ordinance of Secession signer; James M. Legaré (1823-1859), poet, artist, inventor who held several US patents; Henry W. Ravenel (1814-1887), SC botanist whose name is perpetuated in many plants; and John F. Schmidt, a church warden in 1843.

Erected by The Congregation, 1992