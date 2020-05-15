TODAY
Polo matches will resume at the Aiken Polo Club, 420 Mead Ave., beginning today.
A drive through goodie bag distribution for SRS retirees will be held from 10 a.m. to noon today at the Nuclear Care Partners Aiken Office, 1908A Pawnee St. Bags will contain toilet paper, hand sanitizer and other items. For more information, visit nuclearcarepartners.com.
The Aiken Master Gardeners will hold a virtual lunchbox lecture from noon to 1 p.m. today via Zoom. Vicky Betagnolli will be the speaker. The topic will be Hydrangea Care and Cultivation. There is no fee, but pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, visit eventbrite.com. Participation is limited to 200 people.
The Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will offer Summer Day Camps at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center and the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center. Sessions will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 8 through Aug. 14, though dates may change. The cost is $75 per child per session for city residents and $95 per child per session for out of city residents. Registration opens today. For more information or to register, visit cityofaikensc.gov/prtregistration or call 803-642-7631 or 803-642-7634.
SATURDAY
The Aiken Electric Cooperative Annual Meeting originally scheduled for May 16 has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Board of Trustees has rescheduled the meeting to Aug. 1.
Mass will be held at 4 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 2443 Augusta Road, Gloverville. Mass also will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday at the church. Social distancing and masks will be required. Those wishing to attend, should call the church office at 803-593-2241 and let the parish secretary know which service they want to attend. Attendance will be limited to 26 people.
The Aiken Board of Realtors Home Ownership Expo originally scheduled for Saturday, May 16, has been rescheduled for Sept. 19. For more information, visit the Aiken Board of Realtors on Facebook.
SUNDAY
Beaver Dam Baptist Church, 632 Beaver Road, will not hold its church anniversary due to the pandemic. A new date will be announced.
Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) will hold virtual services via Zoom on Sunday. Worship in silence begins at 10 a.m. followed by online fellowship for those who wish to linger. For more information, call Brenda at 803-648-6020.
MONDAY
The Civil War Roundtable meeting scheduled for Monday, May 18, has been canceled.
A Drive-n-Dine event for Aiken seniors will be held Monday, May 18, at Aiken Senior Life Services, 1310 East Pine Log Road. Seniors age 60 and older will be given five individually-portioned meals, and must provide a valid S.C. state ID.
MAY 30
The Aiken County Republican Party and the Aiken Republican Club will hold a Rally In The Alley event from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30, in The Alley in downtown Aiken. Attendees will be able meet and hear from the candidates on the June 9 primary ballot. The event is free. Refreshments will be provided.
JUNE 8
The 25th annual Triple Crown Golf Classic at the Woodside Plantation Country Club has been rescheduled for Monday, June 8. Teams are asked to reconfirm their entry by emailing admin@helpinghandsaiken.org or tjackson@aikntdc.org.
JUNE 15
The Full Board meeting of the SRS Citizens Advisory Board scheduled for June 15-16 in Columbia has been postponed. An announcement will be made when the meeting is rescheduled For more information, email srscitizensadvisoryboard@srs.gov.
SEPT. 14
The ninth annual Support 1 Golf Tournament has been postponed until Monday, Sept. 14. Sponsors who have paid in full will be issued a refund upon request otherwise the sponsorship position will be held until fall. Golfers and teams can request refunds as well but will forfeit their team's reserved position. For more information, email info@support1.org.