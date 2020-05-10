TODAY
The Aiken County Commission for Technical and Comprehensive Education will hold a virtual meeting via conference call at 5:15 p.m. Today, May 11. For more information, email dcksn@atc.edu.
MAY 15
Polo matches will resume at the Aiken Polo Club, 420 Mead Ave., beginning Friday, May 15.
A drive through goodie bag distribution for SRS retirees will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Nuclear Care Partners Aiken Office, 1908A Pawnee St. Bags will contain toilet paper, hand sanitizer and other items. For more information, visit nuclearcarepartners.com.
The Aiken Master Gardeners will hold a virtual lunchbox lecture from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, May 15, via Zoom. Vicky Betagnolli will be the speaker. The topic will be Hydrangea Care and Cultivation. There is no fee, but pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, visit eventbrite.com. Participation is limited to 200 people.
MAY 16
The Aiken Electric Cooperative Annual Meeting originally scheduled for May 16 has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Board of Trustees has rescheduled the meeting to Aug. 1.
Mass will be held at 4 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 2443 Augusta Road, Gloverville. Mass also will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday at the church. Social distancing and masks will be required. Those wishing to attend, should call the church office at 803-593-2241 and let the parish secretary know which service they want to attend. Attendance will be limited to 26 people.
MAY 18
The Civil War Roundtable meeting scheduled for May 18 has been canceled.
JUNE 8
The 25th annual Triple Crown Golf Classic at the Woodside Plantation Country Club has been rescheduled for Monday, June 8. Teams are asked to reconfirm their entry by emailing admin@helpinghandsaiken.org or tjackson@aikntdc.org.
SEPT. 14
The ninth annual Support 1 Golf Tournament has been postponed until Monday, Sept. 14. Sponsors who have paid in full will be issued a refund upon request otherwise the sponsorship position will be held until fall. Golfers and teams can request refunds as well but will forfeit their team's reserved position. For more information, email info@support1.org.