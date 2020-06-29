TODAY
A Drive n’ Dine event for Aiken seniors will be held today at 2 p.m. at Aiken Senior Life Services, 1310 East Pine Log Road. Seniors age 60 and older will be given five individually portioned meals and must provide a valid S.C. state ID.
TUESDAY
The annual Aiken’s Choice awards celebration will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. June 30 at Newberry Hall. Tickets are $25 and are available for purchase online at https://tickets.aikenstandard.com/e/aikens-choice-2.
JULY 4
A Gospel Sing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 4, at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Kenny Clark and Christian Cross Roads will perform. Admission is free. A love offering will be received. Social distancing will be observed. For more information, call Brenda Crosby at 803-719-1289 or visit midgsc.com.
JULY 7
A Cenetennial Celebration will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, on the lawn of George Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave. S.W.
JULY 30
An online discussion of "Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe" by Fannie Flag will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, as part of the Let's Talk About It – Key Ingredients: Food in Fiction series. For more information or to check out a copy of the book or movie, visit abbe-lib.org.
SEPT. 14
The ninth annual Support 1 Golf Tournament has been postponed until Monday, Sept. 14. Sponsors who have paid in full will be issued a refund upon request otherwise the sponsorship position will be held until fall. Golfers and teams can request refunds as well but will forfeit their team's reserved position. For more information, email info@support1.org.