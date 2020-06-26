TODAY
An adult softball home run derby will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Harrison Caver Park Field 1. This competition is limited to the first 10 people ages 18 and up that register, and preregistration is required. Registration ends today at 3 p.m. and is $10 per participant. You may bring your own pitcher and balls. Balls must be 12-inch with .52 COR. L-screen will be provided for your pitcher. For more information, call Jeff at 803-593-4698.
A Pacer Graduation Parade and Celebration will be held at 6:30 p.m. today near the traffic circle on Scholar Loop in front of the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Line up beings at 5:30 p.m. in Parking Lot C. Each graduate may have one car in the parade. Family and friends should park in Lot B and walk to the traffic circle for the parade. For more information, visit usca.edu/parade.
SATURDAY
Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 2443 Augusta Road, Gloverville, will increase the number of parishioners who can attend Mass to 50% capacity at both the 4 p.m. and 11 a.m. Masses beginning Saturday and Sunday, June 28. Social distancing will be maintained and everyone in attendance will be required to wear a mask. Those wishing to attend must still call and reserve a space. For more information or to register for a Mass,call the church office at 803-593-2241.
A Pups 'N Suds Dog Wash will be held from 9 a.m. to noon today at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road. Washes are $20 for small dogs (under 30 pounds), $25 for medium dogs (30-60 pounds) and $30 for large dogs (60 pounds or more). Nail trims or ear cleanings only are $10 each. For more information and see other available services, visit letlovelive.org.
A COVID-19 Heroes adoption event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Animal Shelter, 333 Wire Road. All front-line responders and essential workers will be able to adopt a pet from the shelter at no charge. To make an adoption appointment, call the shelter at 803-642-1537 or email FOTAS at infor@fotasaiken.org.
MONDAY
A Drive n’ Dine event for Aiken seniors will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at Aiken Senior Life Services, 1310 East Pine Log Road. Seniors age 60 and older will be given five individually portioned meals and must provide a valid S.C. state ID.
June 30
The annual Aiken’s Choice awards celebration will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. June 30 at Newberry Hall. Tickets are $25 and are available for purchase online at https://tickets.aikenstandard.com/e/aikens-choice-2.
JULY 4
A Gospel Sing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 4, at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Kenny Clark and Christian Cross Roads will perform. Admission is free. A love offering will be received. Social distancing will be observed. For more information, call Brenda Crosby at 803-719-1289 or visit midgsc.com.
JULY 7
A Cenetennial Celebration will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, on the lawn of George Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave. S.W.
SEPT. 14
The ninth annual Support 1 Golf Tournament has been postponed until Monday, Sept. 14. Sponsors who have paid in full will be issued a refund upon request otherwise the sponsorship position will be held until fall. Golfers and teams can request refunds as well but will forfeit their team's reserved position. For more information, email info@support1.org.