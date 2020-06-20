TODAY
A Trash & Treasures sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the First Christian Church (DOC), 900 Kerr Drive S.W. Proceeds will benefit the Disciples Women's Fellowship mission work. For more information, call 803-648-4523.
SUNDAY
A Father's Day Brunch and BBQ will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at SRP Park, 187 Railroad Ave., North Augusta. The menu will feature a variety of brunch items as well as baseball favorites. For more information or to reserve a time, visit greenjacketsbaseball.com.
The Unified Church of South Carolina, 338 Pine Log Road, will resume in-person church services at 8 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Perry Smith Sr. is the pastor. Temperature checks will be performed and face masks are required. Formore information, call 703-373-6462.
Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) will hold virtual services via Zoom on Sunday. Worship in silence begins at 10 a.m., followed by online fellowship for those who wish to linger. For more information, call Brenda at 803-648-6020 or 803-640-9650.
MONDAY
A Drive n’ Dine event for Aiken seniors will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at Aiken Senior Life Services, 1310 East Pine Log Road. Seniors age 60 and older will be given five individually portioned meals and must provide a valid S.C. state ID.
TUESDAY
TobyMac will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Monetta Drive-In Theatre, 5822 Columbia Highway N., Monetta. Tickets are $60-$175. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit eventbrite.com.
THURSDAY
Vespers, an evening prayer service of Thanksgiving and praise, will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 25, outside at First Christians Church (DOC), 900 Kerr Drive. Those attending should bring a lawn chair and mask for comfort and safety. For more information, call 803-648-4523.
JUNE 27
Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 2443 Augusta Road, Gloverville, will increase the number of parishioners who can attend Mass to 50% capacity at both the 4 p.m. and 11 a.m. Masses beginning Saturday, June 27, and Sunday, June 28. Social distancing will be maintained and everyone in attendance will be required to wear a mask. Those wishing to attend must still call and reserve a space. For more information or to register for a Mass,call the church office at 803-593-2241.
June 30
The annual Aiken’s Choice awards celebration will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. June 30 at Newberry Hall. Tickets are $25 and are available for purchase online at https://tickets.aikenstandard.com/e/aikens-choice-2.
JULY 4
A Gospel Sing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 4, at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Kenny Clark and Christian Cross Roads will perform. Admission is free. A love offering will be received. Social distancing will be observed. For more information, call Brenda Crosby at 803-719-1289 or visit midgsc.com.
SEPT. 14
The ninth annual Support 1 Golf Tournament has been postponed until Monday, Sept. 14. Sponsors who have paid in full will be issued a refund upon request otherwise the sponsorship position will be held until fall. Golfers and teams can request refunds as well but will forfeit their team's reserved position. For more information, email info@support1.org.