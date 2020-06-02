SATURDAY
A gospel sing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. The Master's 3 and Soldiers of Faith will perform. Admission is free. A love offering will be received. Social distancing will be observed.
JUNE 8
The 25th annual Triple Crown Golf Classic at the Woodside Plantation Country Club rescheduled for Monday, June 8, has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions on golf tournaments. Players who have signed up and sponsors who have donated may have them applied to next year's tournament or request a refund in writing by Monday, June 15. To request a refund, email rcourtney@aikentdc.org or clandy@helpinghandsaiken.org.
JUNE 13
The fifth annual Augusta Craft Beer Festival scheduled for June 13 at at SRP Park, 187 Railroad Ave., North Augusta.
JUNE 15
The Full Board meeting of the SRS Citizens Advisory Board scheduled for June 15-16 in Columbia has been postponed. An announcement will be made when the meeting is rescheduled. For more information, email srscitizensadvisoryboard@srs.gov.
Spoken Word Christian Ministries, 1217 Edgefield Highway, will hold a Vacation Bible School from 6-8 p.m. daily June 15-19. The theme is "Mission: Possible." The event is free and all activities will be held outdoors. For more information, call 803-226-4276.
June 30
The annual Aiken’s Choice awards celebration will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. June 30 at Newberry Hall. Tickets are $25 and are available for purchase online at https://tickets.aikenstandard.com/e/aikens-choice-2.
SEPT. 14
The ninth annual Support 1 Golf Tournament has been postponed until Monday, Sept. 14. Sponsors who have paid in full will be issued a refund upon request otherwise the sponsorship position will be held until fall. Golfers and teams can request refunds as well but will forfeit their team's reserved position. For more information, email info@support1.org.