MONDAY
Aiken Women In Black will resume their Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday on Whiskey Road across from The Fresh Market. These nonpartisan vigils in witness against war and all forms of violence are held on the first and third Monday of every month. All are invited to stand with us at Hitchcock Drive (the entrance to Aiken Estates, in front of Bethlehem Lutheran Church). We have signs, or you may bring your own as long as they are nonpartisan. Participants are encouraged to wear masks and observe social distancing. For more information, call Brenda at 803-648-6020, Lynn at 803-226-5546 or Emilie at 586-945-8771.
The Full Board meeting of the SRS Citizens Advisory Board scheduled for June 15-16 in Columbia has been postponed. An announcement will be made when the meeting is rescheduled. For more information, email srscitizensadvisoryboard@srs.gov.
Spoken Word Christian Ministries, 1217 Edgefield Highway, will hold a Vacation Bible School from 6-8 p.m. daily June 15-19. The theme is "Mission: Possible." The event is free and all activities will be held outdoors. For more information, call 803-226-4276.
A Drive n’ Dine event for Aiken seniors will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at Aiken Senior Life Services, 1310 East Pine Log Road. Seniors age 60 and older will be given five individually portioned meals and must provide a valid S.C. state ID.
JUNE 18
A Virtual Bridles & Birdies event will be streamed live at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18, on the First Tee of Aiken's Facebook and Instagram pages.
JUNE 19
The Aiken Master Gardeners will hold a Lunchbox Lecture from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, June 19, via Zoom. The guest speaker wil be Jay Keck with the S.C. Wildlife Federation. His topic will be bringing more wildlife to the garden. For more information, visit aikenmastergardeners.org.
JUNE 23
TobyMac will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at the Monetta Drive-In Theatre, 5822 Columbia Highway N., Monetta. Tickets are $60-$175. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit eventbrite.com.
JUNE 27
Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 2443 Augusta Road, Gloverville, will increase the number of parishioners who can attend Mass to 50% capacity at both the 4 p.m. and 11 a.m. Masses beginning Saturday, June 27, and Sunday, June 28. Social distancing will be maintained and everyone in attendance will be required to wear a mask. Those wishing to attend must still call and reserve a space. For more information or to register for a Mass,call the church office at 803-593-2241.
June 30
The annual Aiken’s Choice awards celebration will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. June 30 at Newberry Hall. Tickets are $25 and are available for purchase online at https://tickets.aikenstandard.com/e/aikens-choice-2.
JULY 4
A Gospel Sing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 4, at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Kenny Clark and Christian Cross Roads will perform. Admission is free. A love offering will be received. Social distancing will be observed. For more information, call Brenda Crosby at 803-719-1289 or visit midgsc.com.
SEPT. 14
The ninth annual Support 1 Golf Tournament has been postponed until Monday, Sept. 14. Sponsors who have paid in full will be issued a refund upon request otherwise the sponsorship position will be held until fall. Golfers and teams can request refunds as well but will forfeit their team's reserved position. For more information, email info@support1.org.