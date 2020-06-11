FRIDAY
The Pine Ridge Boys will perform in concert as part of their Homecoming Tour 2020 at 7 p.m. Friday at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Road, Gilbert. Oasis and The Mylon Hayes Family will also perform. A love offering will be received. For more information, call Brenda Crosby at 803-719-1289.
SATURDAY
The fifth annual Augusta Craft Beer Festival scheduled for June 13 at at SRP Park, 187 Railroad Ave., North Augusta, has been canceled.
The Aiken County Republican Party will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. S.W. Social distancing will be observed. A link will be provided to party members so they may participate online if they wish. Non-members interested in viewing the meeting can watch the meeting via the club's Facebook page.
Aiken Music Fest will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at the High Fields Event Center, 118 Gaston Road N.E. The Emory Lee Band, Christian Ndeti, Third Time Charmers and the Kenny George Band will perform. Tickets are $10. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit aikenmusicfest.com.
MONDAY
The Full Board meeting of the SRS Citizens Advisory Board scheduled for June 15-16 in Columbia has been postponed. An announcement will be made when the meeting is rescheduled. For more information, email srscitizensadvisoryboard@srs.gov.
Spoken Word Christian Ministries, 1217 Edgefield Highway, will hold a Vacation Bible School from 6-8 p.m. daily June 15-19. The theme is "Mission: Possible." The event is free and all activities will be held outdoors. For more information, call 803-226-4276.
A Drive n’ Dine event for Aiken seniors will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at Aiken Senior Life Services, 1310 East Pine Log Road. Seniors age 60 and older will be given five individually portioned meals and must provide a valid S.C. state ID.
JUNE 18
A Virtual Bridles & Birdies event will be streamed live at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18, on the First Tee of Aiken's Facebook and Instagram pages.
JUNE 19
The Aiken Master Gardeners will hold a Lunchbox Lecture from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, June 19, via Zoom. The guest speaker wil be Jay Keck with the S.C. Wildlife Federation. His topic will be bringing more wildlife to the garden. For more information, visit aikenmastergardeners.org.
JUNE 23
TobyMac will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at the Monetta Drive-In Theatre, 5822 Columbia Highway N., Monetta. Tickets are $60-$175. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit eventbrite.com.
June 30
The annual Aiken’s Choice awards celebration will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. June 30 at Newberry Hall. Tickets are $25 and are available for purchase online at https://tickets.aikenstandard.com/e/aikens-choice-2.
JULY 4
A Gospel Sing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 4, at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Kenny Clark and Christian Cross Roads will perform. Admission is free. A love offering will be received. Social distancing will be observed. For more information, call Brenda Crosby at 803-719-1289 or visit midgsc.com.
SEPT. 14
The ninth annual Support 1 Golf Tournament has been postponed until Monday, Sept. 14. Sponsors who have paid in full will be issued a refund upon request otherwise the sponsorship position will be held until fall. Golfers and teams can request refunds as well but will forfeit their team's reserved position. For more information, email info@support1.org.