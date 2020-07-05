SUNDAY
St. John's United Methodist Church will have its annual patriotic worship service available to stream online at 8:30 a.m. today. It will be available all week. For more information or to stream the service, visit stjaiken.org.
TUESDAY
A Cenetennial Celebration will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the lawn of George Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave. S.W.
The Awesome Aiken Al-Anon group meets from 6:30-7:30 Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive.
THURSDAY
Amp The Alley, scheduled to be held in The Alley on Thursdays in July, has been postponed.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers, in partnership with SCDHEC, will hold free COVID-19 testing from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Belvedere First Baptist Church, 421 Edgefield Road, North Augusta. Testing is for those age 18 and older with a valid S.C. state-issued ID. Medical insurance is not required. For more information, visit scdhec.gov.
Rural Health Services Inc. will hold free COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at New Beginning Ministries, 317 Williston Road, Beech Island. Testing is for those age 18 and older with a valid S.C. state-issued ID. Medical insurance is not required. For more information, visit scdhec.gov.
The Medical University of South Carolina will hold free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at A.L. Corbett Middle School, 10 A.L. Corbett Circle, Wagener. Testing is for those age 18 and older with a valid S.C. state-issued ID. Medical insurance is not required. For more information, visit scdhec.gov.
FRIDAY
The Medical University of South Carolina will hold free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at A.L. Corbett Middle School, 10 A.L. Corbett Circle, Wagener, and Oakwood-Windsor Elementary, 3773 Charleston Highway. Testing is for those age 18 and older with a valid S.C. state-issued ID. Medical insurance is not required. For more information, visit scdhec.gov.
Rural Health Service will hold free COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the New Ellenton Community Center, 212 Pine Hill Ave., New Ellenton. Testing is for those age 18 and older with a valid S.C. state-issued ID. Medical insurance is not required. For more information, visit scdhec.gov.
JULY 18
Cats on the Mat will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 18, at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road. Participation is limited to 35. The cost is $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Sarah Acord from Aiken Yoga will lead the class. Those attending should bring a mat. For more information or to register, visit letlovelive.org.
JULY 30
An online discussion of "Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe" by Fannie Flag will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, as part of the Let's Talk About It – Key Ingredients: Food in Fiction series. For more information or to check out a copy of the book or movie, visit abbe-lib.org.
SEPT. 14
The ninth annual Support 1 Golf Tournament has been postponed until Monday, Sept. 14. Sponsors who have paid in full will be issued a refund upon request otherwise the sponsorship position will be held until fall. Golfers and teams can request refunds as well but will forfeit their team's reserved position. For more information, email info@support1.org.