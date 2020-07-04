SATURDAY
A Gospel Sing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Kenny Clark and Christian Cross Roads will perform. Admission is free. A love offering will be received. Social distancing will be observed. For more information, call Brenda Crosby at 803-719-1289 or visit midgsc.com.
A pop-up event featuring Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence will be held from 9-11 a.m. today at the Aiken Standard, 326 Rutland Drive N.W. The event will feature a mask giveaway and voter registration drive. Those attending should wear a mask.
TUESDAY
A Cenetennial Celebration will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the lawn of George Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave. S.W.
JULY 18
Cats on the Mat will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 18, at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road. Participation is limited to 35. The cost is $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Sarah Acord from Aiken Yoga will lead the class. Those attending should bring a mat. For more information or to register, visit letlovelive.org.
JULY 30
An online discussion of "Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe" by Fannie Flag will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, as part of the Let's Talk About It – Key Ingredients: Food in Fiction series. For more information or to check out a copy of the book or movie, visit abbe-lib.org.
SEPT. 14
The ninth annual Support 1 Golf Tournament has been postponed until Monday, Sept. 14. Sponsors who have paid in full will be issued a refund upon request otherwise the sponsorship position will be held until fall. Golfers and teams can request refunds as well but will forfeit their team's reserved position. For more information, email info@support1.org.