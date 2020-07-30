TODAY
The Pink Ribbonettes have canceled all meetings and activities, including their annual Pink Tea, until December.
The Awesome Aiken Al-Anon group meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive.
Vespers, an evening prayer service of Thanksgiving and praise, will be held at 6 p.m. today outside at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Dr SW. Those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair and wear mask for comfort and safety. For more information, call 803-648-4523.
An online discussion of "Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe" by Fannie Flagg will be held at 7 p.m. today as part of the Let's Talk About It – Key Ingredients: Food in Fiction series. For more information or to check out a copy of the book or movie, visit abbe-lib.org.
An opening reception for the North Augusta Artists Guild's Annual Show & Sale will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the Arts and Heritage Center, 100 Georgia Ave., North Augusta. Awards will be presented at 6 p.m. The show is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 30 through Sept. 17. For more information, call 803-221-7881.
An event titled "Life Under Lockdown: The 1832 Cholera Epidemic" will be held at 7 p.m. today at Cafe Scientifique-Aiken, 203 Laurens St. S.W. Dacre Stoker will read a short story about the cholera outbreak and dancers will perform. For more information, call 803-640-1818.
FRIDAY
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Aiken municipal building, 214 Park Ave. S.W. Donors must be 17 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and have a blood donor card, driver's license or two forms of ID. To make an appointment, visit redcross.org or call 800-733-2767.
SATURDAY
A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. The Regals and the Chordsmen will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
MONDAY
The Town of Windsor wil hold a Town Council meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the activity center of the First Baptist Church of WIndsor. Due to social distancing requirements, only one member per family is asked to attend and face masks must be worn. Temperatures will be taken at the door. For more information, call 803-571-0788 or 803-270-7003.
AUG. 6
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of Tri-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8812.
AUG. 8
A Back-to-School Drive-Thru will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Second Baptist Church complex, 1149 York St. There will be free backpacks with supplies for pre-K to 12th grade, sanitizer, face masks, health education materials and more.
A Fit 4 School Drive-Thru Event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Aiken County YMCA, 621 Trolley Line Road, Graniteville. The event will feature free health screenings, free school supplies, free haircuts, music, food and more. For more information, email fit4schoolaiken@gmail.com.
AUG. 12
Yappy Hour, scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road, has been canceled. For more information, visit letlovelive.org.
AUG. 22
A Pups 'N Suds Dog Wash will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 22, at the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road. Washes are $20 for small dogs (under 30 pounds), $25 for medium dogs (30-60 pounds) and $30 for large dogs (60 pounds or more). Nail trims or ear cleanings only are $10 each. For more information and see other available services, visit letlovelive.org.
SEPT. 14
The ninth annual Support 1 Golf Tournament has been postponed until Monday, Sept. 14. Sponsors who have paid in full will be issued a refund upon request otherwise the sponsorship position will be held until fall. Golfers and teams can request refunds as well but will forfeit their team's reserved position. For more information, email info@support1.org.
OCT. 17
The Aiken Association of Realtors will hold a Home Sweet Home Expo 2020 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Citizens Park, 651 Old Airport Road. For more information, visit Facebook.