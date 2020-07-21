TODAY
The Awesome Aiken Al-Anon group meets from 6:30-7:30 Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive.
SATURDAY
The Mountain Dulcimers of Aiken will perform from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. Players are always welcome. For more information, call Gary Warnock at 803-226-9280 or Tommy Harman at 803-599-8962.
JULY 30
An online discussion of "Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe" by Fannie Flagg will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, as part of the Let's Talk About It – Key Ingredients: Food in Fiction series. For more information or to check out a copy of the book or movie, visit abbe-lib.org.
An opening reception for the North Augusta Artist Guild's Annual Show & Sale will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at the Arts and Heritage Center, 100 Georgia Ave., North Augusta. Awards will be presented at 6 p.m. The show is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 30 through Sept. 17. For more information, call 803-221-7881.
AUG. 1
A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. The Regals and the Chordsmen will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
AUG. 8
A Back-to-School Drive-Thru will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Second Baptist Church complex, 1149 York St. There will be free backpacks with supplies for pre-K to 12th grad, sanitizer, face masks, health education materials and more.
SEPT. 14
The ninth annual Support 1 Golf Tournament has been postponed until Monday, Sept. 14. Sponsors who have paid in full will be issued a refund upon request otherwise the sponsorship position will be held until fall. Golfers and teams can request refunds as well but will forfeit their team's reserved position. For more information, email info@support1.org.
OCT. 17
The Aiken Association of Realtors will hold a Home Sweet Home Expo 2020 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Citizens Park, 651 Old Airport Road. For more information, visit Facebook.