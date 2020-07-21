Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.